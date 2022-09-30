pull Saskatchewan’s response to the new crown pneumonia epidemic

Leading Group Office Announcement

【2022】No. 69

The distribution of infected persons

From 0 to 24:00 on September 29, 66 new local new coronavirus infections were reported in Lhasa, including 6 newly confirmed cases and 60 asymptomatic infections. Both newly confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections were in Chengguan District, All are found in closed-loop isolation control.

2. Delineation of risk areas

On September 29, the number of high-risk areas in the city was adjusted to 2, and the number of medium-risk areas was adjusted to 47. As of 0:00 on September 30, all high school risk areas in Duilong Deqing District (excluding Liuwu New District) have been lifted. Specifically:

High-risk areas and medium-risk areas (2):

1. Jiarong Community, Najin Street (Autonomous Region Mission Center, Langsai District 4);

2. Lalu Community, Gongdelin Street (Homeland Warming Garden, China Unicom Chengguan District Tianhai Road Base Business Office, Autonomous Region Planning Institute, Autonomous Region Energy Center, Autonomous Region Cultural Relics Bureau, Municipal Natural Resources Bureau, Central Guangxi Tibet Press Station).

Medium Risk Zone Reduced Risk Zone (12):

1. Water Conservancy Bureau Community, No. 3, Lane 1, Linko East Road;

2. Xia Sasu Community, Barkhor Street;

3. Muru Community (Gewu Shanyuan Hotel, Zhiyan Hotel, State Grid Substation, China Telecom Lhasa Branch Living Community, Agricultural Bank Chengguan Sub-branch Community, Lhasa Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Sino-French Retirement Base, Autonomous Region Art Institute);

4. Najin Village, Najin Street (Lhasa Mingxin Printing Co., Ltd., Yunhai Villa, Ziyu Mingdu Construction Site, Eighth Anju Garden, Lingxiu Emerald Bay, Chengtou No. 5, Wanda Plaza (Dongjiao Store));

5. Tama Village, Najin Street (Shuangchuang Base, Morning Garden, Education Department of the Autonomous Region);

6. Group 2, Cai Village, Caigongtang Street;

7. Dangba Community, Jinzhu West Road Street (Yunwo Manor on Lantian Road (Wuzilin Area), Xingyue Apartment Area);

8. Gacuo Community of Gongdelin Sub-district (Autonomous Tibetan Opera Troupe, Autonomous Region Drama Troupe, LeTV Apartment, Tour Bus Company North, Tour Bus Company South, Retirement Base of People’s Congress, Autonomous Region Civil Affairs Department, Autonomous Region Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Lhasa Hotel, Autonomous Region Statistics Bureau, Lhasa City Special Police Detachment Living Area, Municipal Traffic Bureau, Wesfarmer Group, No. 2 Norbulingka South Road, Autonomous Region Tibetan Medicine Administration, Autonomous Region Mobile Company, Electromechanical Community, Fourth Anjuyuan Continued Apartment, Gejiyuan Community);

9. Group 4, Cijuelin Village, Cultural and Creative Park;

10. Group 1-5, Sangmu Community, Deqing District, Duilong;

11. Hailiang Xiangyun Huafu in Liuwu New Area (in the medium-risk area “Xiangyun Huafu and its surroundings”);

12. Nanyuan, Liuwu New District (in the medium-risk area “Hailiang Phase I and its surroundings”).

(1) Chengguan District[including Cultural and Creative Park]

2 high-risk areas:

1. Lalu Community, Gongdelin Street (except for some points, see Annex 1 for details);

2. Jiarong Community, Najin Street (except for some points, see Annex 1 for details).

44 medium risk areas:

1. Happy New Village, Niangre Road;

2. Sera North Road Holy City Garden;

3. Bailin Community (north of Jiangsu Road) (except for some points, see Annex 2 for details);

4. Jibenggang Community (except for some points, see Annex 2 for details);

5. Muru Community (except for some points, see Annex 2 for details);

6. Auspicious Day Community (Except for some points, see Annex 2 for details);

7. Jiacuo Community, Gongdelin Street (except for some locations, see Annex 2 for details);

8. Happiness Community of Gongdelin Street (except for some points, see Annex 2 for details);

9. Anju Garden of the Meteorological Bureau;

10. Duodi Street (Rental House No. 47, Group 3, Gagong Anjuyuan, Saikang Fujiang Homestead, and Weiba Village);

11. Sanyi Community, Duodi Street (except for some points, see Annex 2 for details);

12. East District, Eleventh District, Langsai, Cai Village, Caigongtang Street;

14. Cemenlin Community (to the east of the northern section of Duosenger Road) (except for some points, see Annex 2 for details);

15. Remuqi community (except for some points, see Annex 2 for details);

16. Balang School Community (Except for some sites, see Attachment 2 for details);

17. Hebalin Community (west of Linkuo East Road) (except for some points, see Annex 2 for details);

18. North District, Langsai District 9, Nidrolin Community, Zhaxi Street;

19. Nizhuo Garden and its surroundings in Nizhuolin Community, Zhaxi Street (Xinfudi Auto Repair Factory);

20. West District, Shuyuan Community, Nizhuolin Community, Zhaxi Street;

21. Unity New Village Community of Zhaxi Sub-district (except for some locations, see Annex 2 for details);

22. Zashi Community, Zashi Street (except for some locations, see Annex 2 for details);

23. Zhaxi New Village Community, Zhaxi Sub-district (except for some locations, see Annex 2 for details);

24. Snow Community of Gongdelin Street (except for some points, see Annex 2 for details);

25. Xin’anju Garden in the Eastern Suburbs;

26. Groups 1, 2, 3, and 6 of Ejietang Community, Karma Gongsang Street;

27. Jingu Express Hotel;

28. Lhasa No. 8 Middle School (dormitory building);

29. Ruyi Elevator Apartment (Zangre South Road);

30. Happy Home Area B;

31. Dangba Community, Jinzhu West Road Street (except for some locations, see Annex 2 for details);

32. Aba Linka Community, Niangre Street (except for some points, see Annex 2 for details);

33. Cisongtang Community, Niangre Street (except for some locations, see Annex 2 for details);

34. Najin Village, Najin Street (except for some points, see Annex 2 for details);

35. Naru Community, Najin Street (except for some locations, see Annex 2 for details);

36. Tama Village, Najin Street (except for some points, see Annex 2 for details);

37. Bayi Community, Jinzhu West Road Street (except for some points, see Annex 2 for details);

38. The second area of ​​Xingfuyuan, Cultural and Creative Park;

39. Luodui Community, Jinzhu West Road Street (except for some locations, see Annex 2 for details);

40. Danjielin Community (east of the middle section of Duosenger Road);

41. Xiongga Community, Zhaxi Street (except for some locations, see Annex 2 for details);

42. Chong Saikang Community;

43. Rinchen Cai Village, Niangre Street;

44. Raosai Community (north of Jiangsu Road).

(2) Liuwu New Area

3 medium risk areas:

1. Golden Horse International and its surroundings (except Sangdanlin Phase I community and tourist garden);

3. Lhasa Window and its surroundings.

Scope of risk area details:

1. The medium-risk area “Xiangyun Huafu and its surroundings” includes Hailiang Xiangyun Huafu, Nan’an Tiandu, and Liuwu New Village, all of which have been reduced to low-risk areas.

attachment1: The high-risk area of ​​Chengguan District is adjusted to the point table of medium-risk areas

Annex 2: Chengguan District’s medium-risk area is adjusted to a low-risk area point table

Lhasa City Responds to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic

Work Leadership Team Office

September 30, 2022