In liberad the exalcalde of Valledupar, ‘Tuto’ Uhía

The Second Municipal Itinerant Criminal Court of Valledupar, on Wednesday afternoon, granted immediate release in second instance to the former mayor of Valledupar, Augusto Ramírez Uhía, who for two and a half years had been home in prison after facing various criminal proceedings for alleged corruption. in the celebration of contracts while he directed this municipality in the period 2015-2019.

The former president’s defense lawyer, ‘Tuto’ Ramírez Uhía, Hugo Mendoza Guerra, stated that “the former mayor’s house arrest was revoked, now he will be able to face the process in freedom, emphasizing that in the other processes in which he is involved, he will not It has an insurance measure, such as the investigation in the contracting for the work ‘La casa en aire’ and another for a dation process in payment of lots with individuals for which it is being investigated”.

It should be remembered that the Prosecutor’s Office has argued that the former president committed the crimes of embezzlement by aggravated appropriation and entering into a contract without complying with the legal requirements, since together with the former Secretaries of Education and General, Luis Carlos Matute de la Rosa and José Juan Lettuce Zambrano, would have irregularly entered into a contract.

The investigation arose after the company Corporación de Desarrollo Social Creciendo, represented by Carlos Daniel Trespalacios Carreño, whose purpose was the provision of services for training 11th grade students in order to strengthen vocational and technical orientation for better performance in interviews. admission to higher education institutions in the country.

However, during the execution of the contract designed to benefit 3,832 students in the 42 public schools, various acts of corruption allegedly occurred.

Likewise, it should be noted that Ramírez Uhía does not have security measures against him in this way, in the other processes mentioned he does not have security measures and in the sentence that was imposed by the Fifth Criminal Court of the Circuit with functions of knowledge of Valledupar, for the crime of corruption the voter was also acquitted in second instance.

