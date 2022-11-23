Home News In Lignano the tide peak reached one meter and 55 centimeters, the protections held up
News

In Lignano the tide peak reached one meter and 55 centimeters, the protections held up

by admin
In Lignano the tide peak reached one meter and 55 centimeters, the protections held up

«The orange weather alert issued by the Regional Civil Protection on Monday 21 November, given the forecasts with extraordinary high tide peaks in particular in Grado and Lignano Sabbiadoro, made it possible to secure the area and limit the damage of the adverse event”. This was communicated by the deputy governor and councilor with responsibility for the Civil Protection of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Riccardo Riccardi. “The peak tide scheduled for 9 am today (Tuesday 22 November) was higher than initially estimated – Riccardi points out -, nevertheless, thanks to the municipal civil protection teams, in close liaison with the regional operations room, the floods have been contained. The tide peaks reached one meter and 66 in Grado at 9, 3 meters and 8 centimeters in Trieste, one meter and 55 centimeters in Lignano Sabbiadoro, one meter and 85 centimeters in Marano Lagunare and one meter and 56 centimeters in Monfalcone» . (Petrussi video productions)

00:36

See also  The US and Taiwan may restart trade negotiations this month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds|Wang Wenbin|Ministry of Foreign Affairs_Sina News

You may also like

Weather forecast: another cyclone arriving at the weekend

Striking alcohol test in Belluno: six times the...

Government, from petrol to third party liability: sting...

Frequent comments on school bullying incidents in China:...

Equatorial Guinea has had the same president for...

There is no snow in “Little Snow”, and...

Cirio returns to Canavese to talk about Healthcare...

China’s “Talk Show Sister” was punished for making...

Dl rave: Anm, the standard is too generic

Guangxi gives full play to the role of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy