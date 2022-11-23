«The orange weather alert issued by the Regional Civil Protection on Monday 21 November, given the forecasts with extraordinary high tide peaks in particular in Grado and Lignano Sabbiadoro, made it possible to secure the area and limit the damage of the adverse event”. This was communicated by the deputy governor and councilor with responsibility for the Civil Protection of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Riccardo Riccardi. “The peak tide scheduled for 9 am today (Tuesday 22 November) was higher than initially estimated – Riccardi points out -, nevertheless, thanks to the municipal civil protection teams, in close liaison with the regional operations room, the floods have been contained. The tide peaks reached one meter and 66 in Grado at 9, 3 meters and 8 centimeters in Trieste, one meter and 55 centimeters in Lignano Sabbiadoro, one meter and 85 centimeters in Marano Lagunare and one meter and 56 centimeters in Monfalcone» . (Petrussi video productions)

