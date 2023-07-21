In Loja: 5 inmates benefited from the presidential pardon – breaking latest news

The Santa Martha pavilion is intended for the confinement of women.

After the signing of a presidential decree to pardon women who are in a situation of vulnerability in the different prisons of the country; in Loja, 5 women benefited.

According to the first prison census, there are 1,965 women in the country’s prisons. In accordance with the decree of President Guillermo Lasso, he decided to grant pardon to 130 of them —with an enforceable conviction for crimes of robbery without death or injury to the victim.

In addition, those who suffer from terminal, catastrophic, rare or orphan diseases; cases of theft, fraud or breach of trust, that is, these are women who have not committed serious crimes.

According to information collected by Diario Crónica, at the Loja Mixed Social Rehabilitation Center, five inmates —of different ages— were released once the decree was signed and after meeting the aforementioned requirements.

Situation

For some associations linked to vulnerable sectors, this is beneficial. However, support and follow-up must be given to these cases so that they can be reintegrated into society in a positive way.

Guadalupe Coronel Vélez, a member of the Loja Women’s Union, specifies that as an institution they work with vulnerable sectors in the city of Loja.

In this case, it qualifies the pardon as positive because, in most cases, the inmates also have the right to reintegrate into society.

However, “the help of the Government must not only remain there, but extend the support,” he specified.

Legal

From a legal point of view, the local legal analyst, Eduardo Ochoa Ochoa, explains that, in the Constitution of the Republic, among its principles and guarantees, it grants a special section to persons deprived of liberty, within which it is stated to grant pardon.

According to the lawyer, this is a positive measure if it is done with the “intention of combating overcrowding, because in some cases it is the commission of minor crimes.” (YO)

GIVEN

The president, after signing the Decree, announced that the beneficiaries of the pardon will be able to access credits at 1% interest for 30 years granted by the Government, so that they can undertake and reintegrate into society.

