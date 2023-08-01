Home » In Loja and Zamora: Drills refine details for early elections – breaking latest news
News

In Loja and Zamora: Drills refine details for early elections – breaking latest news

by admin
In Loja and Zamora: Drills refine details for early elections – breaking latest news

In Zamora Chinchipe, as in other provinces of the country, they carried out the drill.

In the provinces of Loja and Zamora Chinchipe, last weekend, they developed the first drill for the early elections of August 2023. On the 13th of this month, another similar process is planned.

Ecuadorians will go to the polls to elect a new president, vice president of Ecuador and 137 assembly members. In addition to the Yasuní Popular Consultation, promoted by the Yasunidos collective. This will be a single question, in which you will have to answer “Yes” or “No”. And, the Popular Consultation, on the Chocó Andino forest, in the Metropolitan District of Quito. Only people registered in this constituency will have to vote here.

The drill carried out in the city of Loja, was on the morning of the last Saturday, July 29, at the facilities of the Bernardo Valdivieso Educational Unit.

Aim

Sandra Rodríguez Carrión, president of the Provincial Electoral Board of Loja (JPE-L), indicated that the objective of the drill is to refine the technical, operational and logistical procedures with a view to the next elections.

Likewise, measure execution times, identify possible operational difficulties for their correction before the electoral process.

Aspects related to the electoral precincts, transfer of material, proof of scanning of records, among others, were socialized.

He also said that a new drill is scheduled for August 13.

Zamora

Carlos Efrén Sarango Sarango, president of the Zamora Chinchipe Provincial Electoral Board (JPE-Z), highlighted the importance of the event, and thanked the different political organizations that attended the first provincial drill.

See also  Father Georg: "Pope Francis broke Benedict's heart over the Latin mass"

They executed the 4 phases of the election process: conformation and installation, voting, scrutiny, packaging and sending of materials.

As well as the types of votes that exist: assisted, optional, preferential and preferential service desk. (YO)

Given

The drills carried out in the two provinces were attended by electoral authorities, delegates from political organizations, members of the Armed Forces, National Police, electoral observers, the media, and delegates from Security Bureau institutions.

I like this:

I like Loading…

You may also like

Edicto Domingo Murillo Perea – Chocó7días.com

Author must be able to prove facts

The transformative power of food production in Mauritius...

A child would have been raped inside the...

The Universiade Effect: Chengdu Experiences Boom in Tourism...

President Biden’s advisers admit violations of US surveillance...

IX Games of La Francophonie: wrestler Aron Mbo...

Autopsy Images Revealed in Trial of Deputy Killed...

Primary supply units are now easier to regulate

They destroy a powerful explosive installed near a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy