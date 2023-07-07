In Loja, conscripts received the canine training certificate – breaking latest news

Graduation ceremony for five conscript dog guides.

At the General “Miguel Iturralde” Military Fort, they held the graduation ceremony for five conscript dog guides, on the occasion of the completion of basic dog training, on the morning of Thursday, July 6, 2023.

After the presentation of the canine squad of the GCM18 “Cazadores de los Ríos” Mechanized Cavalry Group, the commander of the “Miguel Iturralde” Military Fort, Rashid Jiménez Barrionuevo, and the staff of the staff of the staff delivered the certificates to Stiven Alejandro Carrillo Parra, David Ismael Campoverde Torres, Adrián Fabricio Guachichulca Rocano, Cristopher Xavier Guachichulca Medina and Pedro Antonio Siguencia Singuencia.

The head of the Military Fort, Miguel Iturralde, reported that they have participated in the training process and the satisfactory training of the dogs, which guarantees knowledge of training techniques. He added that the youth have dedicated their time to learning this task; and, “together with their 4-legged companions they have generated the necessary bond to finish the training.” He greatly thanked the project manager, armored cavalry captain Miguel Calero —initiator of the canine squad—; as well as the guide instructor, First Corporal Wilmer Guilcapi, who has transferred his knowledge to the new guides.

Miguel Calero, Human Talent officer of the GCM18 “Cazadores de los Ríos”, indicated that “it is a project that has been increasingly consolidated. About 20 students started and only 5 graduated; since, you have to have the necessary aptitude, it is not something so easy ”.

He explained that young people receive a certificate that will serve them both in military and civilian life. These courses, in particular, are quite expensive; however, here it has been done as part of the training provided by the Ecuadorian Army. Once the conscripts return to the civilian population, they will be able to start their businesses and help in similar places, that is, they will have another life option.

“In addition to graduating from training, conscripts are about to graduate from voluntary military service. They are about two months older; and, they will leave as reserve soldiers and go to their homes. Those who decide will continue and try out the different training schools so that they continue in military life, ”he added.

Another new conscript promotion already started a week ago with the training of dog training.

The instructor Wilmer Guilcapi stressed that as they learn the basic rules, the level of complexity also increases, that is, they require perseverance and patience for training. (YO)

Use

Stiven Alejandro Carrillo Parra, David Ismael Campoverde Torres, Adrián Fabricio Guachichulca Rocano, Cristopher Xavier Guachichulca Medina and Pedro Antonio Siguencia Singuencia showed their preparation with their respective dogs: Guillermo, Lisa, Archie, Fosforito and Bollo.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

