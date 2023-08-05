In Loja: Electronic invoices in taxi ranks are rarely required – breaking latest news

Electronic invoices are mandatory in taxi ranks.

In the city of Loja, days of great vehicular and pedestrian congestion are approaching —due to the festivities of August and September—. Users who make use of the taxi units may request electronic invoices for the races. Although in Loja, this practice is rare.

Some citizens of Loja show their concern because certain taxi units do not deliver the ticket marked by the meter.

Diego González González, president of the Loja Provincial Taxis Union, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, pointed out that, since last March, by order of the Internal Revenue Service (SRI), they must deliver electronic invoices.

He said that in the different units they made the required changes. The document is for the value of USD 4, or the cost that the race implies.

The leader acknowledged that, in the city, this practice is rare. In general, it is done by employees of public or private institutions, who must justify the payment for transportation services in their respective places of work.

He made a call to users and to those who arrive from other locations, to request the document if they require it.

Likewise, Diego González added that, in order to provide a good service to those who come from different parts of the country and even from abroad, the partners were trained in different topics, mainly in customer service.

In total, in the city of Loja, there are 1,746 units of the yellow class, who circulate through the city. “We all have the obligation to give the invoice when the client requires it.”

It is necessary for users to provide their personal data for the document to reach their respective emails within 48 hours, the leader concluded. (YO)

