In Lomé, the African Parliamentary Union condemns acts of terrorism, inter-community violence… in Africa and proposes

Meeting in Lomé on June 21 and 22, 2023, the deputies who are members of the Executive Committee of the African Parliamentary Union (UPA) deciphered the security situation in Africa, particularly in the DRC, Sudan and the Sahel. This session, the 79th of the Institution, chaired by Mabel Chinomona, President of the Senate of Zimbabwe, gave birth to recommendations for the promotion of peace on the continent.

The UPA is deeply concerned by the deterioration of the security situation in Africa which, according to the Institution, risks amplifying terrorism and transnational crime. It notes with concern the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in certain regions of the continent and is convinced of the need for a common and united response to deal with it.

While “firmly” condemning acts of terrorism, inter-community violence, illegal trafficking and all forms of crime which threaten peace and stability in these regions, the Union calls for a “rapid and peaceful resolution of conflicts through diplomatic voice, negotiation and mediation”. It recommends that governments “take into account the specific needs of populations in responses to humanitarian and security crises” and urges governments and parties in conflict “to favor solutions free from any external interference for a way out of the crisis and peace. sustainable “.

Leaders are also encouraged to “promote good governance, guaranteeing social justice and a good distribution of wealth” and invited “to take all necessary measures to protect populations and guarantee them humanitarian care. appropriate”.

A vibrant appeal is launched “to all African States as well as to international partners to increase their efforts to guarantee development and lasting peace”.

Furthermore, international and multilateral institutions are urged to mobilize more financial resources to meet the urgent needs of populations who are victims of insecurity, terrorism and the effects of climate change.

Representing the President of the National Assembly of Togo at the meeting, the Honorable Pacôme Yawovi Adjourouvi, called on his fellow UPA members to collective responsibility. “The Executive Committee session should not stop there. We must continue the exchanges, propose concerted and innovative solutions required by the enormous challenges of the moment which is ours and which we are going through, marked by crises in certain parts of Africa. Without diverting us from our agenda as parliamentarians, the moment reminds us of the need to maintain the main objective of our parliamentary cooperation framework. It is only at this price, I think, that our contribution will have its full meaning for a fairer, more inclusive Africa, an Africa of gender equity, an Africa endowed with the means to guarantee peace and security in every sub -region, an Africa in solidarity, an Africa defending its values ​​and the rule of law,” he said.

Created in Abidjan on February 13, 1976, the African Parliamentary Union (UPA) is a continental interparliamentary organization. It is a forum for parliamentary cooperation, promotion of peace, democracy, good governance, sustainable development and social progress in Africa. To this end, it meets in Executive Committee and Conference to examine these issues. It also meets on the occasion of parliamentary meetings organized in cooperation with International Organizations or Institutions. Currently, the UPA has 41 member National Parliaments.

Atha Assan