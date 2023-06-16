Home » In Los Venados they ask for repair of one of their main roads
In Los Venados they ask for repair of one of their main roads

In Los Venados they ask for repair of one of their main roads

Through a right of petition addressed to the Municipal Mayor’s Office, they requested the arrangement of one of the main roads of the township of Los Venados, rural area of ​​Valledupar.

The petition signed by the citizen overseer Karin Quintero Payares seeks to improve the mobility of the educational population of the town.
The deterioration of the road is presented in two signs on Calle 4 with Carrera 4 and 5 in the Genith Rueda sector.

It is important to fix this main road of the township of Los Venados, because it is where the students, teachers, parents and individuals in general of the Luis Rodríguez Valera Educational Institution pass daily ”, says the request.

According to the veedor, the road was intervened in the previous administration led by former mayor Augusto Ramírez and since then it has not received repairs.

A panorama for which he requested that the administrative authorities carry out an visual inspection of the road and make the arrangement or repair.

In this regard, EL PILÓN tried to contact the municipal Works Secretary, Carlos de la Ossa, but did not answer the call.

