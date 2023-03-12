The students of the cycle-workshop of the professional section of the “Professional Technical Center” of Lugo in via Brunelli, they are already working on the bicycles received from the Municipality for the “Bici&Amici” project. The goal is to put the twelve bicycles (plus two Shimano brand wheels) received as a gift from the Administration back on the road.

In fact, the Administration’s decision on the 25 bicycles found in the municipal area and whose return has not been requested within the time established by the regulation in force, is reusing objects for social purposes that no one claims possession of anymore. Thanks to the synergy between the Purchasing Service, the Environmental Education Service and the CEAS Bassa Romagna on the one hand and local associations and schools on the other, bicycles are now used with a view to active participation and the circular economy.

In addition to those intended for the Bici&Amici project, the other 13 bicycles were donated to the “Il Melograno APS” Social Promotion Association which collaborates with other associations in the area.

The Bici&Amici project of the Professional Technical Center is coordinated by prof. Marika Bandieramonte, Sonia Zausa and Mario Penazzi, and by suitably trained students who collaborate as tutors. It is aimed at students and ex-students of the Polo, even with situations of fragility, and aims to support ithe growth project for boys and girls by implementing a pedagogy based on objectives aimed at acquiring reusable skills in different situations and contexts. In this way, the recovery of abandoned and unclaimed bicycles to create a “bike park” available to the school is used for sustainable mobility projects as well as for educational outings for children.

With this donation, an initial endowment of tools and means was reached to be able to concretely start the project activities and actions. A good practice that the Municipality and the Services of the Union make available to other schools.

The manager of the Professional Technical Pole Matthew Battistelli points out that it is:

“an element of enrichment that will allow us to enhance the activity already in place, conforming it more to the needs expressed by families and students.

I thank the Municipality of Lugo for the attention paid to our project and the Cassa di Risparmio and Banca del Monte di Lugo Foundation which has been supporting us for three years, allowing our students to benefit from a virtuous synergy between the institutional, philanthropic and productive realities of our area”.

“We are very happy because this decision represents a virtuous example of circular economy – explains the councilor for Environment and Mobility Maria Pia Galletti – and, at the same time, it circulates relationships between institutions, schools and associations. A way of concretely practicing what we often write in our administrative documents and an action that will have obvious positive effects”.