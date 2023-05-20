Home » In Mariangola they found a dead man
News

In Mariangola they found a dead man

by admin
In Mariangola they found a dead man

The man found lifeless after being murdered in the Mariangola township, Valledupar jurisdiction, was identified as Daniel Alfonso Romero Torregrosa. This new crime in this municipality occurred this Saturday, May 20.

The victim was found on the main road of this town, without police officials having details of how the events occurred.

However, it was learned about the deceased that he had primary education and resided in the La Ceiba neighborhood of this small town in the south of the municipality.

Romero Torregrosa had shots to the head. His body was transferred to the Legal Medicine morgue.

See also  The Brenner Pass for 25 years without a border barrier - Trentino AA/S

You may also like

Blockchain Technology Platform Bakkt Targets Europe Following MiCA...

Build a new platform to open up new...

Social and development fragility turns the city of...

From the pause… to the ceasefire

Lula-Modi meeting, focus on partnership, economy and Ukraine

In a match titled blood, Wydad reaches the...

Uribe opened the doors of the Party to...

Interoperability between the protocol systems of the PAs:...

The content of a Friday sermon on the...

Perspective. Gold rush ’emerges’ again in California

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy