In Mariangola they found a dead man

The man found lifeless after being murdered in the Mariangola township, Valledupar jurisdiction, was identified as Daniel Alfonso Romero Torregrosa. This new crime in this municipality occurred this Saturday, May 20.

The victim was found on the main road of this town, without police officials having details of how the events occurred.

However, it was learned about the deceased that he had primary education and resided in the La Ceiba neighborhood of this small town in the south of the municipality.

Romero Torregrosa had shots to the head. His body was transferred to the Legal Medicine morgue.

