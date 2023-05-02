In Maturin! He was missing and was found dead on the banks of the Guarapiche

His body was found this Monday, May 1, on the banks of the Guarapiche River in Maturín

A young man was found dead this Monday, May 1, at approximately 9:00 in the morning, on the banks of the Guarapiche River, towards the Monte Cristo sector, Boquerón parish, in Maturín.

The victim was identified as Anthony Jose Bolivar Mejias (28), who had allegedly left his house to drink alcoholic beverages on Saturday, April 29. From that moment on, she did not return to his home and his relatives did not hear from him.

His body was located this Monday in the aforementioned place, without his clothing and presenting several stab wounds.

Police sources detailed that Bolívar presented three open wounds to the neck, one to the stomach and another to the head, which left him lifeless.

A commission from the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigations Corps (Cicpc) appeared at the site, who removed the body and began investigations into the case, to find the whereabouts of the murderers.

Also read: Who was “José Toscana” and why was he one of the 10 most wanted in Monagas?