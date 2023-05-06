In Medellín, an alert circular is issued for Dengue

According to the Secretary of Health, Mayelis De La Rosa Madrid, as of April 25 of this year, 99 cases of dengue have been reported in Medellín through SIVIGILA, unlike 2022 when 82 cases were reported.

In order to intensify surveillance, prevention, care, and control actions against this virus, the municipality issued a circular disseminating the alert for the risk of a dengue outbreak in the city.

This talks about the instructions to the Administrative Entities of Benefit Plans (EAPB) and Primary Data Generating Units to reinforce epidemiological surveillance and guarantee comprehensive care for patients with dengue.

“Today, the Ministry of Health wants to generate an alert on the importance of consulting the basic care IPS on time when they present symptoms such as fever, general malaise, joint pain, nausea, vomiting and, in some cases, bleeding,” De La Rosa explained.

What about Dengue?

The early warning system, implemented by the Ministry of Health through entomo-virological monitoring and surveillance in the city, indicates that there is an increase in mosquitoes and that 27% of these evaluated insects have the dengue virus.

“Medellín has a system that notifies you of what is happening in the city. This consists of a network of ovitraps (416) that are indicating a greater number of mosquitoes and greater productivity. The second test that Medellín has is the capture of mosquitoes and virological analysis. Last year, in about 1,500 tests, only one came back positive. Today, in about 120 tests, we have that 27% of them have been positive. This is indicating an alert situation that suggests that an epidemic may occur in the next 45 days,” explained the technical reference of the Vector Control program, Raúl Alberto Rojo Ospina.

To prevent this disease, it is key to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites inside and outside your home. The dengue transmitter deposits its eggs in containers with clean stagnant water such as vases, plants in water, tires, bottles, canoes, cans and containers forgotten in patios, among others.

Likewise, it is essential to see a doctor in case of acute fever of two or more days accompanied by at least two signs such as headache, retro-ocular pain (pain behind the eyes), myalgia (muscle pain), arthralgia ( joint pain) or skin rash.

It is important to take into account warning signs such as intense and continuous abdominal pain or tenderness, persistent vomiting, diarrhea, fluid accumulation (swelling), mucosal bleeding, lethargy or irritability (mainly in children) and a drop in temperature. . In any case, it is suggested to avoid self-medication.