In Medellín there is no amnesty for the payment of traffic fines

The Medellín Mobility Secretariat has responded to a false message circulating on social networks, which claims that an amnesty has been implemented in the city and that traffic fines would have a value of only $73,000. Faced with this situation, the entity has informed the public that there is no such benefit for violators of the National Traffic Code in Medellín.

Currently, the only discount option offered by the Ministry of Mobility in the city is for those drivers who pay the subpoenas within five business days following the imposition of the sanction by a traffic agent, or within the eleven business days following the notification in the case of photodetections. In addition, the reprimand course for traffic offenders must be completed, which grants a 50% discount on the value of the sanction.

It is important that citizens are alert to the spread of false messages on social networks and are properly informed through official sources such as the Medellin Mobility Secretariat.

