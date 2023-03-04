GENERAL EDITOR/ EL PILÓN

At the Ricardo González Educational Institution in the La Nevada neighborhood, teachers, students, the Community Action Board, Interaseo and Corpocesar socialized the campaign in the sector ‘Caring for the environment is everyone’s responsibility’.

At the same time they did a cleaning day around the school because unknown people throw garbage and all kinds of solid waste that affect the educational environment due to bad odors and the proliferation of flies and mosquitoes.

The cleaning day was supported by Interaseo. / JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

The institution’s rector, Ana Luisa Gonzalez, indicated that, “We are being affected by environmental problems because members of the community arbitrarily throw garbage around the school, the remains of dead animals, items they do not use in their homes, food and vegetable waste. We must all wear masks.”

He indicated that they want to lay a voice of ‘help’ so that the community does not continue throwing garbage.

“The ideal is take care of our environment and for this reason this door-to-door journey in each of the businesses in the commercial sector and the homes near the educational institution”, Gonzalez said.

An inhabitant of the sector indicated that they are not the ones who throw the garbage but people from other places.

FINES

According to Article 111 of the National Police Codebehaviors contrary to cleaning and collecting waste and debris and bad housing practices, generates a type 4 fine, which amounts to 787.000 pesos, as well as an educational program. Allowing the presence of vectors and not carrying out the appropriate practices to avoid proliferation in urban properties will be fined with $197.000.