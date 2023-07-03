In Memoriam: Remembering Alberto ‘Tito’ Rondón – A Brilliant Mind in National Sports Journalism

Brilliant Sports Journalist Alberto “Tito” Rondón Passes Away

MIAMI, FLORIDA – On July 2nd, the world of sports journalism lost one of its most exceptional minds and remarkable individuals, Alberto “Tito” Rondón. His family announced his passing, which was the result of a painful illness that relentlessly attacked him until it claimed his life in Miami, Florida.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Rondón spent his formative years on his relatives’ farms in the Chontales area. He was a learned individual, well-versed in all sports, particularly Major League Baseball, of which he became an expert and a go-to source long before the internet revolutionized information accessibility.

Rondón became widely recognized for his contributions to national broadcasts, working with the best teams in the country. He also hosted baseball programs and served as sports editor for the newspaper La Prensa for 11 years. Even in his retirement days in Florida’s real estate industry, he maintained collaborations with the publication.

While preparing the newspaper editions at La Prensa in Managua, Rondón often shared valuable advice, saying, “If you can’t prove it, you better not put it on. There are people who do not pay attention to the details, but there are also those who are prepared. If they find a flaw in the data you provide, they will refute you, and everything you have presented falls apart.”

Aside from baseball, Tito engaged in discussions about movies, American football, religion, beauty contests, politics, historical figures like Alexander the Great, and even local personalities such as “Chino Meléndez.” He was an encyclopedia of knowledge, yet remained a humble and passionate intellectual, devoid of any literary or intellectual pretensions.

In 2010, Rondón received recognition from the American Society of Baseball Researchers (SABR) for his exceptional contributions. Through collaborative efforts with American researcher Rory Costello, Rondón ensured the preservation of numerous stories about the finest Nicaraguan baseball players.

His career apex came in 1990 when he served as the Spanish-language narrator for the Los Angeles Dodgers, alongside René Cárdenas, another broadcasting star from Nicaragua. Rondón was recommended for the role by Cárdenas himself following Jaime Jarrín’s car accident, a Hall of Fame member.

Rondón married Yolanda de Fátima Rodríguez, and they had two children together. Although he was erudite in all things, Rondón refrained from making predictions about the outcomes of baseball finals in Nicaragua or the World Series. His fellow columnist at La Prensa, Hijalmar Padilla, often teased him by asking, “Who wins, Tito, the Yankees or the Braves?” Rondón would playfully respond, “And what am I going to know? Am I a fortune teller?” It turns out he had a knack for making accurate predictions, thanks to his mathematical genius.

With a Peruvian father and Nicaraguan mother, Rondón invented a points system that was adopted by the Nicaraguan Professional League in 1964. At just 22 years old, he faced opposition from veteran leaders of the league but managed to persuade them, leading to the smooth progress of the tournament.

Rondón was a vital member of a prolific trio of bilingual experts in Major League Baseball, which included Bayardo Cuadra and Xavier Araquistain, both of whom sadly passed away in recent years. These individuals were celebrated for their versatility, extensive knowledge, and unwavering passion for research. The team at La Prensa sends heartfelt condolences to Rondón’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.