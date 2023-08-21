In Milan Giorgio Morandi in 120 masterpieces – Milan

“Morandi 1890-1964”, at Palazzo Reale from 5 October 2023 to 4 February 2024

Francesca Grego

18/08/2023

Milano – The one scheduled at Palazzo Reale from next October will be one of the most important and complete retrospectives on Giorgio Morandi in recent decades. More than thirty years after the last review, Morandi 1890-1964 will retrace the Emilian master’s entire career in 120 works: exceptional loans are on the way from museums, institutions and private collections, starting with the Morandi Museum in Bologna.

Curated by Maria Cristina Bandera, the exhibition will retrace step by step the evolution of the artist’s style, reconstruct his modus operandi and present the themes and techniques favored by him: from still life to landscape, from oil painting to watercolor or etching.

And to immerse yourself in the great painter’s daily life, a video installation will reconstruct his studio room in via Fondazza in Bologna, now transformed into a museum, where Morandi worked until his last days. Excerpts selected from a rare interview given in 1955 to Peppino Mangravite, artist and professor at Columbia University, and broadcast in 1957 by Voice of America, will offer the opportunity to hear the story of his poetics from the artist’s voice.

Promoted by the Municipality of Milan | Culture, produced by Palazzo Reale, Civita Exhibitions and Museums and 24 ORE Cultura – Gruppo 24 ORE, Morandi 1890-1964 it will be open to visitors in Milan from 5 October 2023 until 4 February 2024.

