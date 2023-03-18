Milan, March 18. (askanews) – Pens raised to the sky to ask for the recognition of the children of homoparental families. The demonstration organized by Famiglie Arcobaleno, the Sentinelli and Arcigay took place in Piazza della Scala in Milan in protest against the circular from the Interior Ministry which prevents mayors from transcribing the birth certificates of children of same-parent families.

The mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, the Pd secretary Elly Schlein, the secretary of + Europa Riccardo Magi, the M5s deputy Chiara Appendino, and a delegation from the Italian Left also took part in the protest.