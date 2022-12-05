Neutral is the opening banner of the procession: “United against the war”. And nothing else. There are two hundred neo-fascists who move from Piazzale Cadorna to officially protest against the conflict in Ukraine. They wave the tricolor, they light torches. Above all, they ask for a halt to arms supplies to Kiev and sanctions on Moscow, defined as measures “against Europe”. Many Loyalty Action sweatshirts on the street, as well as the adherents of Vento dell’Est, led by the Tuscan Northern League member Lorenzo Berti, at Exit with Simone Di Stefano (former leader of CasaPound). Also present are no irreducible vaxes and historical sanbabilini, such as Maurizio Murelli.



An event that in the end starts almost simultaneously with that of the opposite sign in Piazza Fontana. “Woman Life Freedom”. But also “Bundles hanging with bra not one not one not one less”. These are some of the slogans of the approximately 400 demonstrators who are taking part in the anti-fascist procession underway in the center on Sunday afternoon. “Against all war and all fascism” is the trademark of the procession ” antifa” left from Piazza Fontana at 4pm and headed for Largo Cairoli escorted by the police. Drums, whistles, flags of the Rifondazione and the Italian Left, Anpi, Cobas, smoke bombs and symbolic protests near the Prefecture and the Unicredit branch in via Hoepli.

There are the antagonists of the Cantiere social center, feminist associations, representatives of the Kurdish community and Together for Iran Milan for “an anti-fascist, transfeminist, ecological, anti-racist, anti-militarist and internationalist square, close to the peoples involved in the many wars going on in the world, inviting networks and citizens active in different ways on these issues”. There is an attempt to break through the cordon in Foro Buonaparte towards Cadorna, amidst firecrackers and truncheons there is also a brief containment charge.