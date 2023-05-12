In Milan, work is underway on the cycle path in Corso Buenos Aires – Lombardia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 12 – The cycle path in Corso Buenos Aires in Milan, which has sparked so much political controversy, will be renewed and work will start on Monday. The new runway will be built in a protected structure.



The first phase of the works, lasting four months, will start at via Spontini and involves the construction of a protected cycle path on both sides of the street, with a width of about two meters and with 50 cm wide curbs and 17 high. The intervention also involves the narrowing of the carriageway to one lane in each direction and the elimination of parking along Corso Buenos Aires.



Instead, some areas reserved for loading and unloading will find space, at the service of the commercial establishments present. The second phase of the works, from the autumn of this year until December 2024, foresees the widening of the sidewalks to create a large pedestrian boulevard and the reasphalting of the red-paste cycle path.



“The cycle path of Corso Buenos Aires – explains Arianna Censi, Councilor for Mobility – was born in a particular moment, during the Covid, in which cycle mobility had a great diffusion. Now the numbers of those who use it every day testify that it is used a lot, with an average of 6,779 bicycles on a weekday in 2023 and peaks of 8,005 in the week from 22 to 28 March. (HANDLE).

