In Millionaires there is no time for regrets

Passing the bitter drinks and rebuilding the path is the only option left to Millionaires to save a semester that until a week ago was successful and overnight was transformed and led him to live unpleasant experiences.

The first step that the blues will have to take is in the Colombian tournament this weekend against Medellín, then the second will be in the South American Cup against Defensa y Justicia, on the 29th of this month in Argentina.

The advantage that those led by Alberto Gamero have is that they depend on their own results.

To qualify for the final of the league, the celestial ones need only one point in their match against the ‘Mighty’.

But precisely that seems to be the main problem for the team, that they trust themselves and end up giving advantages that the rivals take advantage of and end up suffering the unspeakable.

Millonarios had it all against Boyacá Chicó to define their move to the final. However, his overconfidence betrayed him and when he found himself at a disadvantage he did not know how to react.

“We know what we are at stake, we have to support and strengthen ourselves as a group and get up to make it count against Medellín in El Campín,” said Larry Vásquez.

However, the important thing is not that they know it, but the attitude when facing the matches, concentration, not exceeding confidence and taking advantage of the scoring opportunities they generate.

The blue players cannot forget that Medellín has nothing to lose because they were eliminated a couple of times ago, but they are not going to be an easy rival for that.

On the contrary, the ‘Powerful’ is going to want to embitter the capital’s time and continue adding for the reclassification.

Then against Defense and Justice, Millonarios has the obligation to go to Argentina to win to be first. A defeat could take them out of the playoffs. América Mineiro faces the ‘stone guest’ of this group, Peñarol, who has not scored even one point and who, surely, will not put up any more resistance.

Job

The Gamero technician will have a lot of work from today to the weekend to rebuild the path and avoid “running out of bread and cheese.”

The task will not only be tactical-strategic, but mentally, in the attitude of the players, to prevent confidence from giving them a hard time.

“Next Sunday we have a new option to qualify and that is what we are going to look for,” said Gamero.

He added that the players “have a responsibility and we depend on ourselves.” “We have a much higher percentage than others. We have a week of work left.”

Facing the duel with Medellín, Millonarios could not afford to think that the tie was enough for them, but that they must go out to win and do it with solvency.

Parity will allow them to reach 11 points and Boyacá Chicó, with a victory against América in Cali, could reach the same figure, although due to the so-called invisible point, the blues would qualify.

Thinking of betting on a tie against the ‘Powerful’ would be a big mistake. As it has always done, Millonarios must go out to win or win, but without making so many defensive errors, without giving those advantages that they gave Boyacá Chicó, in a game in which even coach Gamero was slow to react.

The blue strategist hopes to have Andrés Llinás, who, without detracting from the work of Alex Moreno, has been very necessary, and captain David Silva.

If the Blues had done their job well in Tunja, they could give the two players more time to recover, but it is clear that they urgently need them. The three points are a priority. Not winning them is exposing yourself to an unpleasant surprise.

The checkers do not depend on themselves, but must go out to defeat América and hope that Medellín will give them a little help. However, it is clear that those led by Mario García have solid arguments to think about beating the ‘Red Devils’, who have no motivation.

Gamero will have to work a lot these days, especially in the mental part of his players and analyze very well who to use for that “final” against Medellín.