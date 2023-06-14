Home » In Modena, an 18-year-old boy falls into the Secchia river, research in progress – Emilia-Romagna
News

by admin
A friend gave the alarm, divers on site

In Modena, firefighters are searching for an 18-year-old boy who would have fallen into the Secchia river due to accidental causes. A friend of the young man present would have raised the alarm. Firefighters, with divers, and police are at this moment in Stradella Cave Cemetery, in Marzaglia, at the gates of the Emilian city, where, at the height of a railway bridge, the young man would have ended up in the water. The fire brigade helicopter is also in action. At the moment, other hypotheses underlying the incident are excluded, if not, in fact, the accidental fall. (HANDLE).

