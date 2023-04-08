Both men were captured by GNB officials in Monagas

At the request of the Public Ministry (MP) in Monagas, they were deprived of liberty Luis Ramón Márquez Farfán (50), sergeant of the Bolivarian Army and Yuliams Argenis Carruido Padrón (35)for alleged hunting and smuggling of 126 specimens of Morichaleritos birds (Oryzoborus Angolensis).

This situation was discovered on March 29 by officials of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), on the main avenue of Barrancas del Orinoco, Sotillo municipality.

According to the investigation, during that day, the GNB troops observed a Ford truck, model 350, parked on the avenue, where Márquez Farfán and Carruido Padrón were on board.

The subjects showed a nervous attitude when they saw the military officials, who asked them to get out of the truck to carry out an inspection, reported from the MP.

During the review, they found behind the pilot’s seat, three wooden and plastic mesh carriers, containing 126 birds known as morichaleritos.

As a result of the discovery, Márquez Farfán and Carruido Padrón were questioned about the respective permits for the possession of said species; to which they replied that they did not have any mobilization guide.

Consequently, both were apprehended and left at the disposal of the MP.

At the presentation hearing, the Monagas 14th Prosecutor’s Office charged both subjects for the alleged commission of illegal hunting, increased penalty and aggravated smuggling.

Likewise, the 6th Control Court in this jurisdiction issued the aforementioned deprivation of liberty against both men and set their temporary confinement in the “Nelson Mandela” Training Center for the New Man; Located in Maturin.

In the same way, it was requested that the birds found in the procedure be left in the care of the personnel of the Ministry of Popular Power for Ecosocialism; request that was agreed by that judicial instance.

