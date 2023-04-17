Home » IN MONALISA YOU SMELL A PACO ZORRINO WHEN YOU ENTER A FRAGRANCE BY PACO RAVAN IN THE PRIMARY ZONE OF THE EAST « cde News
News

IN MONALISA YOU SMELL A PACO ZORRINO WHEN YOU ENTER A FRAGRANCE BY PACO RAVAN IN THE PRIMARY ZONE OF THE EAST « cde News

by admin
IN MONALISA YOU SMELL A PACO ZORRINO WHEN YOU ENTER A FRAGRANCE BY PACO RAVAN IN THE PRIMARY ZONE OF THE EAST « cde News

EAST CITY – URGENT!! (Total untidiness, by Carlos Roa) We were in Guatemala and now in these conditions we arrived in Guatepeor, in the CDE Customs Primary Zone, the unfortunate thing is that the Primary Zone, both inside and outside, is in very poor condition and now for To complement the irresponsibility of these comptrollers who take care of the state property on these sides are some pigs who do not take care of the supposed CDE mailbox, much less the toilet where some foreigners or tourists who enter our country being squeezed in various ducts, be it the first or second and they don’t have a decent place to go to piss or defecate because there is no water because there is no attention and the people who are there, the managers do nothing.

Can’t access the bathroom so they pee through the outside walls

The Customs officials feel ashamed, and they also complained over and over again because they work in inhumane conditions where they have to stand for hours, when suddenly Francisquito calls them to go unload there is no place, much less when Tevilo wants to evacuate and there The whole situation worsened and the Public Works and Citizenship officials do nothing and the only words heard and rumored in Portuguese from some tourists are “nossaaaa, que porcaria é essa? Os paraguaios sao tan porcos assim, will it be??. We should call the staff of the globe to broadcast this parade that is happening in the primary zone of the eastern city that has a different color from Monalisa, where French perfume Paco Ravan is exhaled, while in the primary zone a Paco Zorrino is exalted”

See also  Mobility bonus, all questions ok: 100% tax credit

comment

comment

You may also like

Gabbani celebrates his birthday with a concert in...

The Ecuadorian passport is among the weakest in...

He was extorting a farmer from Pitalito since...

The Idol, teaser of the highly anticipated series...

Granny received her long-awaited wheelchair, delivered by the...

“Ballad for dead children” a tribute to Andrés...

an unknown lubricant leaks from the seabed, perhaps...

212,290 Chocoans consume liquefied petroleum gas, LP Gas

Rome: interrupted relationship with the CEO Pietro Berardi...

MOPC repairs damaged part of the Semidei viaduct

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy