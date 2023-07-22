Home » In Moscow, four people died as a result of a burst pipe in a shopping center – video
News

by admin
In the capital of Russia, which is waging a war against Ukraine, a pipe burst in the “Seasons” shopping center on the minus first floor. The boiling water that gushed from the pipe caused the death of four people, Baza reports.

The pipe burst occurred under the “Globus Gourmet” shops.

All the dead are employees of the “Globus Gourmet” store. The premium deli is located on the minus first floor, reports Mash.

Following the death of 4 people in a shopping center in the west of Moscow, a criminal case has been opened under the article on the provision of dangerous services that caused the death of two or more people due to carelessness.

As “FACTS” wrote, recently a resident of the suburbs of Moscow caught his wife with her lover and burned her alive by dousing her with alcohol.

