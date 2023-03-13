After a controversy arose last week over the increase in the property tax in Santa Marta, the secretary of finance Edson Manjarresin interview with THE REPORTER pointed out that a cadastral update had not been carried out 10 years ago, therefore, in 2022 Mayor Virna Johnson decided to carry out this process, in accordance with the regulations established by the Augustine Codazzi Geographical Institute and previously socialized with the community of the sectors Bellavista, Los Cocos, Pozos Colorados, Bello Horizonte, El Rodadero and Salguero Beachwhich represented an increase in the appraisal of the properties in this sector.

Likewise, he stated that in most cases the property tax did not increase the same as the appraisal, because this tribute settled with the limits indicated by the standard. In this sense, the real estate that was the object of the process of cadastral update a maximum increase limit was applied, equivalent to 50% of the tax settlement unified buildingin relation to the liquidation carried out the immediately previous year, except for the exceptions contemplated in the paragraph of article 2 of Law 1995 of 2019, which are summarized below:

Physical change: if a property used to have one story and now it has two, three or, on the contrary, there was a demolition. Legal change: unglobes or encompasses; division of a property into two or more, or union of one or more properties with boundaries. Changes of use or economic destination: in this case, we find the properties that went from having a residential use to a commercial one.

He also stated that taxpayers who consider that the increase in their property tax is not correct for your property, you can make your requests and you will receive a solution at the taxpayer service office in the District Mayor’s Office Calle 14 #2-49, also in the Revenue Office, Carrera 11, #17ª-48, behind the Francisco de Paula Santander Educational Institution, and in the Castrato Office, in Carrera 5, #26B-25; also through virtual channels such as emails This email address is being protected from spam bots. You need to have JavaScript enabled to view it. y This email address is being protected from spam bots. You need to have JavaScript enabled to view it.

“The area where the cadastral update was carried out will receive important investments such as the definitive solution to the lack of water supply, the coastal erosion of Playa Salguero, the recovery of the road network of the The Rodadero and the collector of the Bellavista sewage system”.

The head of the Treasury portfolio also mentioned that this update is a first phase and that a second will come for the rest of the Towns of the District.

Councilors ask to summon the Secretary of the Treasury

councilors Jorge Yesid Ospino, Ingrid Gomez Ceballos y David PalacioThey announced a proposal to summon the Secretary of the District Treasury and explain in detail the increase in Property Tax.

“Today we cannot afford to assume another tax burden apart from the high cost that the samariums have in terms of quality of life, that is why we want the Secretary of the Treasury to come to the Corporation and explain to the city in great detail, why what this overcharge? And it is that we are in time to stop this Property Tax, because this is detrimental to samarium, with this increase we could generate a culture of non-payment.” Yesid Ospino pointed out.

Ombudsman requested the District Treasury to review and suspend the property tax

The District Ombudsman requested the Ministry of Finance to review and suspend the collection from taxpayers. This was stated by the Ombudsman Edward Orozcowhen referring to the increase in the property tax in Santa Marta that widely exceeds the percentage limits established in the Law, which represents an impact on the citizens who must pay this tax.

“I requested the District Treasury Secretariat to act in accordance with the provisions of the Law to guarantee fair and equitable taxation for all the citizens of Santa Marta.”