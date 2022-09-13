People’s Daily Online, Beijing, September 13 (Reporter Li Dong) The rice is fragrant, and a bumper harvest is in sight. At present, the national autumn grains are growing well, and various crops have gradually matured and entered the harvest period.

“At present, the soil moisture is generally sufficient, which is conducive to corn filling and soybean drumming. Under the premise of no major natural disasters in the later period, this year’s autumn grain will definitely be harvested.” In Yanji Town, Xiao County, Suzhou City, Anhui Province, Yan Zhenming, a large grain grower, looked at The harvest is about to be harvested, and my heart is full of joy.

“This year’s summer grain production area, total output, unit yield, and benefit have shown a ‘four-increase’ trend. The total output exceeded 5.5 billion catties, an increase of nearly 100 million catties over last year.” The relevant person in charge of the Suzhou Municipal Agriculture and Rural Bureau introduced that during the summer planting period this year, More than 11 million yuan of funds for drought resistance and seedling protection have been allocated, and the task of 7.24 million mu of summer planting has been ensured to be completed on schedule through methods such as creating moisture content, planting seeds for drought resistance, and artificially increasing rainfall. “Since the beginning of summer, due to the continuous high temperature and drought, the form of drought prevention and drought resistance has been severe. Measures such as artificial rainfall, field management, and technical guidance have played an important role in combating drought and protecting seedlings. This year’s autumn grain has a high probability of a bumper harvest.”

This year, the corn planting area in the country is generally stable. At present, most areas are being filled with grain, and the growth situation is generally good. The data shows that the corn production in Northeast China accounts for about 45% of the country’s total. Since the spring sowing, the accumulated temperature is sufficient, the precipitation is good, and the moisture content is good. The disasters are obviously lighter than normal. Except for some deviations due to local waterlogging, the growth of most corns is better than the previous year, and the yield trend is increasing. obvious. In the Huang-Huai-Hai region, the moisture content in most areas is suitable, and the corn yield is expected to increase.

In the southern region, corn production accounts for about 13% of the country’s total. This year’s high temperature and drought have caused local corn damage. The affected area is more than 11 million mu, accounting for only 10% of the southern corn area. The overall loss is limited.

The latest agricultural situation dispatch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs shows that crops such as corn, soybeans and medium rice have generally entered the grain-filling maturity period. Except for the partial drought in the southern region, the growth of autumn grains in most parts of the country is relatively good, especially the autumn grains that account for more than half of the output. The overall growth of maize is better than that of the previous year, and there is a foundation and hope for a bumper harvest.

At the end of September, the autumn grains across the country will usher in a large-scale harvest one after another. “Through classified policies, we will continue to do a good job in field management in the later stage of autumn grain, guide drought-affected areas to strengthen water source scheduling, and implement measures such as watering and protecting seedlings, spraying foliar fertilizers, and replanting after disasters.” Agricultural Information Office of the Planting Industry Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Director Zhu Juan introduced that in the northeast region, the focus is on preventing early frost and northward typhoons; in the Huanghuaihai and northwest regions, we should do a good job of “one spray and more promotion” and appropriate late harvest of corn; in the southern region, we will increase the application of grain fertilizer for rice and expand the planting of late autumn crops. Efforts will be made to reduce production in hard-hit areas, maintain stable production in light-disaster areas, and increase production in non-disaster areas.

