In Nando Marín they supported Carmen Alicia Rivera

The inhabitants of Las Torres de Nando Marín, in a large meeting, expressed their support for the candidate for the Valledupar Council, Carmen Alicia Rivera de Ochoa, L-2, after listening to her and remembering the social work that has benefited many women mothers head family and adolescents residing in this sector.

The spokesperson was taken by the leader Miguel Mejía, indicating that Carmen Alicia is the woman who can help them in their sector to manage the projects that are required today to improve their living conditions, we know her is a perrenque woman and that is the voice that we need in this building corporation, we cannot be wrong, said Mejía.

For her part, the liberal party candidate for Council L-2, Carmen Alicia Rivera de Ochoa, was pleased with this reception and support in this populous sector, which has multiple social problems that deserve to be addressed so that women, young people and pregnant adolescents, may have better opportunities that allow them to improve their quality of life, that we will do from the council as co-administrators together with the president who arrives, demanding that he meet the requirements of the community with projects that benefit everyone, the candidate pointed out .

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

