There are those who renounce the lawyer’s gown for the garbage man’s suit. Like Maria: “A few friends were surprised, but my profession is in crisis and this competition is affordable for me”, he explains to Repubblica Napoli, which gives an account of 1,232 graduates among the 26,114 candidates in the Asìa competition, the ‘Urban sanitation company of the Municipality.

The selections are underway

At the Mostra d’Oltremare, the selections for 500 places as ecological operator have begun: the participants will have to submit to 50 multiple choice questions, from the seas that bathe Greece to the songs of Ligabue, to the code of the environment. The tests will take place until the 30th, divided over three daily shifts.

10% of the competitors are over 50 years old

Among the candidates, in addition to graduates, 10,445 have a high school diploma, while the call requires only a middle school certificate. Furthermore, over 10 per cent of the competitors, that is to say 2,731 registered, are over the age of 50 (even if 200 places out of 500 are reserved for apprenticeship contracts, therefore for young people between 18 and 29 years old).

The reactions on social networks

A situation that photographs the “hunger for work” that exists in Campania. Hundreds of comments appeared on social networks after the first day of selection. “So young people are not slackers, they look for a job that is paid in a decent way and not 4 euros per hour”, reads a post that in a few minutes had hundreds of likes and shares. An “attractive” place, the one that Asìa offers, also because “it is eight house – reads a comment – and you are not forced to move elsewhere, outside the region, where with a salary of 1,300 euros you have to spend 800 for rent”.

The other “competition”

Then there is another “competition” banned by the Municipality and Metropolitan City of Naples which has so far made record numbers. In fact, almost 120,000 (119,658) applications have been submitted for 1,394 positions relating to various professional profiles, from the teacher to the administrative assistant, to the local police officer. But agronomists, accountants, computer scientists are also being sought, in short, new personnel who will also have to face the challenges of implementing the projects that will be financed with funds from the NRP. The data shows that 76 per cent of those who applied are resident in the Municipality of Naples, 16.2 per cent in another province of Campania and 7.8 per cent in another Italian region or abroad.