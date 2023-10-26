In Neiva 1,500 police officers will guard the elections

The Neiva Police are taking actions to ensure the development of the territorial elections that will take place next Sunday, October 29 in the city.

This operation is carried out within the framework of the Democracy Plan 2023, under the guidelines of the National Government and the collaboration of the National Army, the National Navy, the Colombian Aerospace Force, municipal and electoral authorities.

More of 1.500 Police officers will be strategically deployed in the four municipalities (Neiva, Palermo, Rivera and Aipe) of the region, both in urban and rural areas, to guarantee security and coexistence during the electoral process. In addition, a special contingent of the Public Force will accompany the 74 voting stations set up in these places.

From the Unified Command Post (PMU) in the Neiva Metropolitan Police, constant monitoring of the public order situation will be carried out. There will be real-time monitoring of possible electoral crimes and computer incidents that may arise during election day.

The National Police has activated international cooperation channels with the United States and organizations such as EUROPOL and INTERPOL. It has also put into service 32 experts from the Police Cyber ​​Center (C4) with the specific mission of protecting the data platforms of the National Registry of Civil Status and other entities related to the election.

The main objective of these efforts is to mitigate the marketing of psychoactive substances in several regions of the center and south of the country, and to weaken the sources of financing for drug trafficking, which generate insecurity in the civilian population. For this reason, registration and control activities will be intensified for the seizure of firearms, ammunition and explosives that could affect the normal development of the elections.

In addition, it will ensure compliance with the dry law, which will be in force from 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 28 until 12:00 pm. from Monday, October 30. Any establishment that fails to comply with this provision risks sanctions, including significant fines and temporary suspension of its economic activity.

