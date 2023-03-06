Home News In Neiva they occupy assets that would belong to hydrocarbon theft networks
In Neiva they occupy assets that would belong to hydrocarbon theft networks

The affected properties are located in Bogotá, Casanare, Boyacá, Tolima, Huila and Atlántico.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through the Specialized Directorate for the Extinction of Domain Rights, and with the support of the DIJIN of the National Police, seized 28 assets that would be part of the illegal patrimony of ‘Los Ingenieros’ and ‘Los Exploradores’ , two criminal structures reported for the illegal seizure of hydrocarbons.

These are 15 urban and 2 rural properties, 4 vehicles, 3 companies and 4 commercial establishments, valued at close to 10,000 million pesos. The properties are located in Aguazul (Casanare), Páez (Boyacá), Lérida (Tolima), Neiva (Huila), Barranquilla (Atlántico) and Bogotá. According to the evidence, it appears that they were acquired or were at the service of networks dedicated to stealing thousands of barrels of oil in Putumayo and Casanare.

‘Los Ingenieros’ and ‘Los Exploradores’ allegedly installed valves in the pipelines and diverted the crude to tank trucks, which transferred it to parking lots in Neiva. From this point it was sent by land to Barranquilla, where it was processed and coordinated for clandestine marketing to different cities in the country. The assets affected with precautionary measures of suspension of dispositive power, embargo, kidnapping and takeover were handed over to the Special Assets Society (SAE) for administration.

