In Neiva thieves injured a man for not having anything of value

In Neiva thieves injured a man for not having anything of value

Four subjects on two motorcycles approached a citizen in the Las Granjas neighborhood, north of Neiva, and injured him for not having anything of value.

The act of insecurity occurred the night before when the victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the Las Granjas neighborhood, north of Neiva, helping with a family move.

There, four subjects on two NKD motorcycles, approached him and with a sharp weapon, intimidated him in order to take away some valuable object, but when they saw that the victim had nothing, the criminals inflicted a wound on his face and left. .

The injured person had to be taken to a care center and was waiting for authorization for plastic surgery to be given.

The facts of insecurity in the Huilense capital worry the public.

On the other hand, from the Police command, they invite citizens “to denounce criminal actors who commit crimes in their jurisdiction, who through their illegal activities, permeate the security and healthy coexistence of the opita people.”

