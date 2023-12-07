Home » In Nevada, a professor killed three people on a university campus
News
In the US, where a wave of attacks with firearms and casualties swept this fall before Halloween, three people were killed and another was injured on the campus of the University of Nevada, the day before.

According to CNN, the shooter is a 67-year-old professor associated with colleges in Georgia and North Carolina. It is currently unknown whether he taught at the school where he committed the massacre.

The shooter was killed during a shootout with the police.

In addition to the four people who were shot, four others were taken to hospitals due to symptoms of panic attacks. Two law enforcement officers were treated for minor injuries while searching for victims.

It is noted that this case has already become the 80th in educational institutions this year. In total, 631 mass shootings were recorded in the USA.

We will remind that on October 25, 40-year-old firearms instructor Robert Card staged a massacre in a bowling alley and a restaurant, killing two dozen people and injuring about sixty.

