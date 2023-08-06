In Niger, it is not only about democracy, but also about raw materials

The coup in Niger drew world attention to one of the poorest regions of the world. However, the country is rich in raw materials, especially uranium. This naturally arouses greed, and that is why people are not only puzzling in many capitals, but probably also in many company headquarters as to what decisions the new leadership in Niger will probably make.

The uranium mines of Niger have been in demand since the French colonial era. Although it ended in 1960, economic ties with France are strong. The French have always focused on the country’s uranium mines, because between ten and 15 percent of the uranium used in French nuclear power plants comes from Niger.

The French Orano Group acquired a stake in the Imouraren mine in 2009. The French managed to outperform their Chinese competitors and secure the rights to the mine. However, a new extraction method must first be tested and implemented on the property, so no uranium from the Imouraren mine has yet been shipped to France or other parts of the world.

One of the most important uranium sources in the world

A large uranium mine near Akokan ceased production in March 2021 because reserves were exhausted. Here, the old government under President Mohamed Bazoum endeavored to maintain local jobs and the associated tax revenues for the state by developing new mines.

The mines at Arlit are still in production. Orano is currently getting the uranium from them to supply the French reactors from Niger. From the French point of view, it is positive that the potential damage caused by the coup for its own nuclear power plants is limited, because dependence on uranium from Niger has fallen sharply in recent years.

However, Niger’s uranium remains contested, because the development of new uranium mines and the expansion of existing uranium mines have been criminally neglected due to the fall in prices over the last decade. This is now taking revenge, because an undersupply of uranium has been apparent for years.

