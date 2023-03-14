Good news for the Niquitao neighborhood in the center of Medellín. In the sector there is a new Buen Comienzo kindergarten with a differential attention approach, based on the preservation and strengthening of the Emberá indigenous culture, where boys and girls will receive attention focused on their traditions.

The Burudai Chi Wawara (embrace childhood) campus, located in the Niquitao sector, commune 10 of Medellín, has capacity for 76 boys and girls from that indigenous community, in addition to six Emberá educational agents who speak and share pedagogical experiences in their native language. The activities that take place are inspired by their traditions and daily life. Spanish will be the second language, also promoted, so that boys and girls learn to communicate with people who are not part of their community.

With respect to food, nutrition professionals from Buen Comienzo, after a study of the culture, built the menu including native products such as cassava and plantain in different presentations, drinks such as plantain chuchula, oats, corn, grains and the omission of other foods.

“Indigenous communities, greetings. I extend a very big invitation to those boys and girls who live in Medellín and who we see on the street every day. I invite you to this big house so that the children receive the knowledge, the teaching; to play, because we have seen a great need in indigenous boys and girls, and we want to work with all of them through strategies with which they are going to be taught routine activities; feeding; lots of play and learning; and we are the ones who are going to teach. We have many indigenous people present. I reiterate the word and it is to invite the indigenous communities living in Medellín to come to this big house (SIC)”, said Olga Vaquiaza, an Emberá educational agent.

Considering the population, the flexible modality is applied at headquarters, which consists of allowing the entry and exit of children according to the needs of each family.

“In addition to this new children’s center for indigenous boys and girls, the Ethnic Management has developed a series of actions and strategies aimed at providing differentiated attention to the indigenous population of the city, among which it is worth highlighting: 3,404 attentions, accompaniment of translators in administrative and judicial processes, activation of routes for access to different services of the District Administration and the formulation of the Indigenous Plan of Medellín, which will have the programs, projects, actions and strategies for the intervention of the original population of the District of Medellín, in light of Agreement 130 of 2019”, expressed the technical director of the Ethnic Management, Luis Fernando Yauripoma.

The invitation to the public is to share information about the children’s center so that more indigenous boys and girls attend and receive quality care. There are currently places available and the registration and registration process, although it is the usual one, is carried out with guidance and accompaniment. Those interested can go to the children’s center, located at Carrera 44 # 42-21, Niquitao.