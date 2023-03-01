From March 8 to 12, the National Summit of Regional Environmental Corporations, CAR, and the general assembly of the Association of Autonomous Regional and Sustainable Development Corporations, ASOCARS, will take place in the municipality of Nuquí, an event that brings together the directors of the 34 autonomous regional and sustainable development corporations in the country.

Codechocó is the CAR that hosts the first act of the year in commemoration of the 30 years of the National Environmental System, SINA, an assembly that aims to join forces to strengthen environmental management at the national level.

Codechocó will present the experiences in conservation and which are carried out within the framework of the implementation of the Management Plan of the Regional District of Integrated Management DRMI Golfo de Tribugá – Cabo Corrientes, hand in hand with the communities.

Arnold Alexander Rincón López, CEO of Codechocó, assured that it is very important for the entity to receive each of the CARs, since the summit is an opportunity to present to the country the work and efforts made to protect the 60,138 hectares that make up this protected area and which will become the stage where the CARs will ratify their commitment to natural heritage at the national level.

During the CAR summit, alliances will be consolidated that will allow environmental authorities to continue contributing to the national goal of declaring protected areas. During the event, the alliance for the protected areas of Colombia will be signed and the new board of directors of the Association of Autonomous Regional and Sustainable Development Corporations, ASOCARS, will be elected.