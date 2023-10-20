In October and November, Comfama celebrates the performing arts

In the last quarter of 2023, Comfama begins a new season of events. These are the Comfama San Ignacio Theater and Music Festival and the Santa Fe de Antioquia Street Arts Festival, which will take place between October 30 and November 13 in Medellín and Western Antioquia.

These festivals explore various formats of the performing arts as a means to question and build new relationships with the world. They are possible thanks to the permanent articulation between the Compensation Fund and educational institutions, cultural centers and managers, both national and international.

According to David Escobar Arango, director of Comfama, these types of events are held in an organization like Comfama for two reasons, which have everything to do with the higher purpose of the institution.

The first is because they believe that education and culture are fundamental for building society. They seek to change conversations, generate reflection, questions and meetings that allow Antioquia to be a region increasingly connected to the world, with more economic and social development for its inhabitants.

And, on the other hand, they want the people and companies that make a living from these artistic and cultural activities to be able to develop and connect with their peers in other territories, in order to bring the art and culture of Antioquia to many places in Latin America and other continents. .

“That is why we do festivals, and that is why today we are happy to launch two that we love: The sixth San Ignacio Theater Festival, which is a festival that seeks, in alliance with the main theaters, with many national, international and Of course, the best of local theater, promoting performing arts and music in our region in the center of Medellín. Perhaps the most important festival that exists in Antioquia at the moment and one of the most important in Colombia,” explains Escobar.

“And then, connected to the latter as in a kind of circuit, we have the Santafe de Antioquia Street Arts Festival, from November 9 to November 13, where we seek the same, but also generate tourist and cultural development in a municipality as dear to us as Santa Fe de Antioquia and the Western region. Well, the idea is to fill its streets and squares with art, culture, music and theater for everyone to enjoy. We invite you,” he continues.

Comfama San Ignacio Theater and Music Festival

In the sixth edition of this event, the region of Galicia will be the guest and will make up the largest international delegation; with companies such as Pistacatro, Fran Sieira, Ibuprofeno Teatro, Elefante Elegante, Alberto Pla and Ainé Producciones. While Teatro Futuro (Argentina), Teatro de Arena (Mexico), Teatro Contraluz (Costa Rica), Bonobo Teatro (Chile), Comedia Nacional (Uruguay) and Companhia do Chapito (Portugal) will complete the Ibero-American presence.

The San Ignacio Theater and Music Festival includes celebrations, conversations and connections with the entire San Ignacio District, which includes more than 54 cultural and educational spaces that share an artistic, heritage and historical vocation. For this reason, the theaters of the downtown Medellín circuit, which already have a solid program and avid spectators, will be integrated with their proposals and will also inhabit the public space.

There will be programming at the Comfama Alfonso Restrepo Moreno, Matacandelas, Casa Clown, Popular de Medellín, Pablo Tobón Uribe, La Pascasia and Oficina Central de los Sueños Theaters; and, as a novelty this year and 200 years after being the stage where the first play was presented in Medellín, the Patio Teatro del Claustro will once again be a stage space for projection and circulation.

“The streets, squares and theaters of the San Ignacio District in Medellín will be filled with masks, accents, characters, instruments, artists and diverse expressions of art. We will celebrate together the six years of the Comfama San Ignacio Theater and Music Festival and the delivery of the first stage of a 220-year-old heritage space, the Comfama Cloister,” comments Sergio Restrepo, head of the Cloister.

The ticket office for this festival can be consulted at www.latiquetera.com with differential prices for Comfama members, according to the categories of membership in the compensation fund. There are tickets from $8,400.

Santa Fe de Antioquia Street Arts Festival

For this event, the statement has always been that the street is the stage. That is why the characters, works and street expressions will happen within the framework of freedom, under the sun and the moon, there will be circus, theater, music, talks and cinema in encounter with the territory.

In addition to 8 artistic groups from the Antioquian West, such as Natan Marin, (Santa Fe de Antioquia), Soy Promesa (Buriticá) and Polyphony (Bejico), Urraka (Argentina), Trinario (Chile), Fillipo Brunetti (Italy) are featured as guest groups ). Project Block (Canaries).

In Santa Fe de Antioquia, its historic paths and squares will be filled with life with a program that will take place at the Comfama headquarters (which lives in a heritage building), the Plaza Mayor Simón Bolívar, the Plazoleta de Jesús Nazareno and the parks La Chinca, Las Clavellinas and Santa Bárbara, in addition to the Llano de Bolívar and Buga neighborhoods.

“We believe in the West as an abundant territory, with the capacity to generate employment, develop capabilities and be the epicenter of new conversations about progress and the future. Culture, as the great mobilizer of encounter, thought and exchange, is one of our ways of accompanying and empowering more than 13 thousand members, organizations and companies in this region,” says Mauricio Pérez, head of Comfama Regions.

This festival, having the streets of the municipality as its main stage, will have no cost or ticket office for the public.

Programming

For those interested in attending either event, the schedule for both can be found at the link www.comfama.com/cultura-y-ocio/festivales-teatro/

“With these festivals we reaffirm that telling stories, whether from fiction or reality, allows us to create routes for a citizenry that questions itself, that looks to the future and that understands itself as the protagonist of its own creation, its progress and its care. ”says Paola Mejía, head of Culture at Comfama, in conclusion.

