In Odesa, the commander of the material support unit demanded extra combat pay from his subordinates

In Odesa, the commander of the material support unit demanded extra combat pay from his subordinates

The commander of the material support unit of the military unit in Odesa region was suspected of extorting part of the monthly allowances established for the period of martial law from subordinate servicemen.

This is stated on the DBR website.

In case of refusal, he threatened problems with passing the service and even physical violence.

So far, DBR employees have documented more than 30 cases of extortion and receipt of money by an official from subordinates in the total amount of over 600,000 hryvnias.

The military serviceman was informed of the suspicion of extorting someone else’s property with the threat of violence, receiving an illegal benefit, willfully disobeying an order, using violence against a subordinate (according to Part 4 of Article 189, Part 1, Part 3 of Article 368, Part 4 of Article 402 , Part 5 of Article 426−1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years.

The factory district court of Mykolaiv chose a military preventive measure in the form of detention without bail.

We will remind, in Lviv, a court verdict was handed down to a doctor who demanded 8,000 dollars from a wounded soldier for establishing a disability group.

See also  Wheelchair basketball: Amicacci win the Scudetto final - Abruzzo

