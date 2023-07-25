Home » In Ogliastra touched 48 degrees, a record in Sardinia – News
In Ogliastra touched 48 degrees, a record in Sardinia – News

The heatwave does not let go in central Sardinia; especially Ogliastra is the area where the highest temperatures are recorded. According to official data published by Arpas Sardinia, the highest peak for the island is Jerzu with 48 degrees, followed by Siniscola, in the Nuoro area, with 47.3, and two other Ogliastra locations, Tortolì with 46.8° and Bari Sardo with 46.6°.
Jerzu’s data equals the record of the highest temperatures ever recorded in Sardinia between 1965 (Macomer) and 2009 (Perfugas and Santa Maria Coghinas).
Most of the Arpas weather stations recorded temperatures above 40 degrees: the case of Fonni, the highest mountain village on the island – at a thousand meters – is emblematic, where the value of 35.2° was recorded. Even in Cagliari the torrid heat made itself felt and the mercury column marked 41.2 degrees in the hamlet of Pirri.

