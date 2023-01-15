On the 14th, provincial leaders Wang Shuangquan, Li Dianxun, Wu Guiying, Sui Zhongcheng, Xie Weijiang, Wei Jianfeng, Yang Haodong, Wang Yiguang, Zhang Yingchun, Feng Yi, Zhou Nong, Peng Guofu, Li Jianzhong, Wang Yiou, Qin Guowen, Jiang Difei, Wu Lan, Hao Xianwei, Ye Xiaoying, Dai Yifan, etc. They came to the delegations of the First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress to review the government work report with the representatives.

Wang Shuangquan and Ulan participated in the deliberation of the Zhangjiajie delegation. Wang Shuangquan said that the government work report is inspiring, motivating, and highlighting the mission. The development of Zhangjiajie City is going well, and we hope to take the opportunity of the two sessions of the province to further do a good job in various tasks. We must unswervingly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the strict tone for a long time, carry out the rectification of discipline and anti-corruption to the end, put the interests of the people in the highest position, and promote the coordination of the supervision of the National People’s Congress and the supervision of discipline inspection and supervision. In order to implement the work requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, create a good political ecology and development environment.

Li Dianxun and Li Jianzhong participated in the deliberation of the Chenzhou delegation. Li Dianxun said that the report comprehensively and objectively summarizes the achievements, calmly and seriously analyzes the problems, and scientifically and pragmatically deploys and plans work for the next year and the next five years. It is necessary to accurately grasp the new development direction and goals and tasks, conduct multi-dimensional research and judgment on the complex and severe domestic and foreign development situations, accurately respond to various risks and challenges, insist on organically combining strengthening demand-side management and deepening supply-side reform, exerting efforts on both sides of supply and demand, and accelerating the construction of A new development pattern, and strive to promote high-quality development.

Wu Guiying and Wang Yiou participated in the deliberation of the Changsha delegation. Wu Guiying said that the report has a high political position, far-reaching strategic planning, and deep feelings for the people. Changsha will effectively unify its thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, accelerate the promotion of high-quality development, deepen the strategy of innovation-driven development, improve the well-being of the people, better coordinate development and security, and deepen reform. Hard bones”, overcome the “stuck neck” in scientific and technological innovation, bravely enter the “no man’s land” in industrial upgrading, and demonstrate the responsibility of the provincial capital and contribute to the comprehensive construction of a new socialist modernized Hunan.

Sui Zhongcheng and Jiang Difei participated in the deliberation of the Huaihua delegation. Sui Zhongcheng said that the report stands high, with clear themes and powerful measures. It is an inspiring, inspiring, realistic and pragmatic report. Huaihua should base itself on the new positioning, promote the joint creation of four cities, promote the development of five advantageous and characteristic industries, mobilize all forces to think and work together around a common goal, focus on the “six ones” work of the development of the private economy, and promote the modernization of ethnic areas Construction and rural revitalization, in the new era and new journey, do Huaihua’s splendor and show Huaihua’s achievements.

Xie Weijiang and Ye Xiaoying participated in the deliberation of the Xiangtan delegation. Xie Weijiang said that the report is realistic and inspiring, and he fully agrees with it. It is necessary to strengthen confidence in summarizing achievements, seize opportunities in studying and judging the situation, and work hard in grasping goals. It is hoped that Xiangtan City will take political construction as the guide to promote party building, and make discipline and rules a kind of self-consciousness; find the right position in serving the strategy of “strengthening the provincial capital” and the construction of the Changsha-Zhuzhou-Tan metropolitan area, and promote high-quality development; play red Resource advantages, and strive to build Chairman Mao’s hometown into a better place.

When Wei Jianfeng participated in the deliberation of the Yiyang delegation, he said that the report was inspiring and inspiring. We must firmly support the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two safeguards”, adhere to the party’s leadership, the theme of high-quality development, and the people-centered development idea, and focus on expanding effective investment, attracting investment, expanding opening up, Optimize the business environment, strengthen risk prevention and control, boost development confidence, and perform duties and responsibilities for a good start in building a new socialist modern Hunan in an all-round way.

Yang Haodong and Peng Guofu participated in the deliberation of the Hengyang delegation. Yang Haodong said that the report is a good report that holds high the banner, has a broad vision, is full of bright spots, inspires people to forge ahead, scientifically plans, and takes a long-term perspective. Based on the regional positioning of the “Belt and Road”, the service should be integrated into the national strategic regional strategy, and efforts should be made to build a modern comprehensive transportation hub. It is necessary to fully implement the strategic positioning and mission tasks of “three highs and four new”, consolidate the “three old types”, strengthen the “three new types”, and develop “new and diverse”.

When Wang Yiguang attended the deliberation of the Loudi delegation, he said that the report is a good report to grasp the new situation, meet new expectations and meet new needs. We must resolutely practice the “two establishments” and “two maintenances”, continuously improve political judgment, political understanding, and political execution, concentrate on promoting high-quality development, improve people’s livelihood with heart and soul, and unswervingly focus on party building. Transform the party’s organizational advantages into development advantages, and provide a strong organizational guarantee for promoting high-quality development.

When participating in the deliberation of the Yongzhou delegation, Zhang Yingchun said that the report has a high position, new ideas, practical measures, many highlights, and deep feelings. Yongzhou must thoroughly implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, anchor the goal of increasing Yongzhou’s weight in the province’s territory, concentrate on fighting the “six battles of development”, and start the construction of a new socialist modern Hunan. Make a contribution to Yongzhou with a good start and a good start.

Feng Yi, Hao Xianwei, and Dai Yifan participated in the deliberation of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force. Zhou Nong participated in the deliberation of the Shaoyang delegation. Qin Guowen participated in the deliberation of the Changde delegation.