Since the beginning of summer this year, Hanzhong City has encountered extreme weather. From July 19 to August 22, there has been no effective rainfall for 36 days; from May 1 to August 22, the strong high temperature weather in the irrigation area was nearly 50 days, which was 29 days longer than the same period of the previous year, and the local temperature reached 40 Above ℃, the highest temperature exceeded the historical extreme value. According to the weather forecast, the city will continue to have high temperature weather for a period of time in the future, the range and intensity of high temperature will also increase, and the drought will become increasingly serious. In the face of severe drought, the “Shimen Water Conservancy People” in the irrigation area, braved the scorching sun and the heat, sticking to their posts day and night, using sweat and footsteps to maintain smooth channels, ensure irrigation water, and provide strong water conservancy support for the autumn grain harvest. They built steel fortresses that could not be blown down, and erected a bright red party flag that could not be blown down.

Every responsibility we take on is because the people are supreme

Shimen Irrigation Area is located in the center of Hanzhong Basin, with Shimen Reservoir as the main water source, irrigating 324,000 mu of farmland. It is an important grain and oil production base in Hanzhong City and the largest rice irrigation area in the province.

The drought is like an order, and the responsibility is like a mountain. The municipal party committee and the municipal government require that party organizations and party members and cadres at all levels must adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and go all out to win the battle of drought and disaster relief. The Municipal Shimen Reservoir Administration took urgent action and made careful arrangements to start the drought relief work plan as soon as possible. They went to the door to negotiate with the Shitouhe Reservoir Management Center. During the critical period of water storage in March, the Hongji Stone Project will stop the cross-basin water transfer. They will use about 30 days to cooperate with the Shimen Reservoir to store water to provide water support for the seedlings and irrigation in the Shimen Irrigation Area. . The Administration coordinated the more than a dozen water turbine pumping stations in the north of the East Main Canal and the Honggou River Pumping Station in the South Main Canal to start up at full capacity, making full use of the ditch water and increasing the total amount of water supply for drought relief. The bureau issued an emergency notice, calling on all party branches and party members and cadres across the globe to quickly devote themselves to the main battlefield of drought-fighting irrigation and ensuring a bumper harvest, so that where there is drought and where the masses need, there are party members and cadres in Shimen. The main leaders of the Shimen Bureau commanded the front and sounded the “Assembly Number” for drought relief irrigation.

Every team that charges ahead is a strong fortress

During the critical period of rice heading and grain filling, the continuous days of sunny, hot and high temperature caused a sharp increase in water demand in Shimen Irrigation District, and the contradiction between water supply and water supply became more prominent. In the front line of drought relief and irrigation, all the cadres and workers of Shimen Bureau charged ahead and fought in the front, fighting against the scorching sun and high temperature, salvaging canal straw garbage, repairing canal water conservancy facilities, scientifically distributing water and maintaining irrigation, patrolling canals day and night to ensure safety, and going all out Do a good job in summer irrigation in the irrigation area.

“Three-stage rice seedling rearing and planting, field on-demand planting, and mechanical seedling transplanting. This year, there are various ways of transplanting seedlings in the irrigated area, which makes the seedlings grow differently. There are different varieties of rice, and the maturity period differs by more than 20 days. The irrigation time is prolonged, and it is difficult to organize water.” Wang Pengcheng, head of the bureau’s Chituling Management Station, introduced. It is reported that the 9 employees of the whole station are divided into two shifts, adopting concentrated time large-flow irrigation, rotating irrigation and water supply, joint adjustment of canals and ponds, and activation of motor-driven wells, etc., to concentrate efforts to supply water to places with water difficulties such as tail paddy fields, sand fields and Gaobang fields. Solve water problems in a timely manner.

“I can harvest some rice this year because of the water from the Shimen Reservoir.” These are the words of Yang Jianxin, a 52-year-old villager in Nansiyuan Village, Hantai District. Yang Jianxin is a big rice planter, and his 23 mu of paddy fields are all in the tail water area of ​​the three branches and four buckets of Donggan Canal. Due to the timely water supply from the channel and sufficient irrigation, all the rice has been “hooked”.

“There are people from the Shimen Bureau on the channel, and I feel at ease.” Qi Zhonghui, head of the Jinshatan Agricultural Industrial Park in Mian County, has the same feeling. The 500 mu of paddy fields transferred from the industrial park were all transplanted mechanically, and the rehydration of the fields was 5 days later than other fields. Some fields experimented with rice and fish co-culture, and the water demand was higher. It was all thanks to the comrades at the water pipe station who spent several consecutive nights diverting water from the Caojiagou Reservoir for supplementary irrigation to overcome the difficulty of rehydration.

Every time we face difficulties, we are practicing our original mission

In the face of the menacing high temperature and drought, 105 cadres and workers and 622 channel operators and water releasers in Shimen Bureau had no vacation since the beginning of summer irrigation. In the field, timely grasp the progress of irrigation, clean up the straw and debris to ensure the smooth water supply of the channel, and ensure the water supply of the patrol channel day and night.

At noon on August 17, in the yard of the Puzhen Management Station, worker Yan Xiaojing just came back on a motorcycle. Jialing 125 was tied with a short-handled nail rake, and under the helmet was a dark face. The motorcycle trunk contained a raincoat, a flashlight and several gate keys. “This is the standard for the staff of the water pipe station. The nail rake is used to go down the canal for grass.” Bai Hongge, the head of the station, said. Lao Yan is responsible for the maintenance and management of the 5.6-kilometer channel of the Nangan Fourth Branch Canal, as well as the irrigation of 8,000 mu of farmland in 12 villages. During the irrigation season, at 6:30 in the morning, he rides out on time, patrols the canals, fishes grass, adjusts Doumen, or collects water bills at home, and returns to the station for breakfast at 9:30. At 12:30 noon and 4:00 p.m., I can’t stop going there twice.

“I haven’t taken a day off since Xiaguan. Every time I go to Qushang to adjust Doumen, my clothes and pants are all sweaty.” Song Wei, an employee of Chituling Management Station, said his feelings. The water conservancy facilities in the irrigation area are not perfect enough. The eight and twelve buckets of the Xigan Canal are not yet accessible. Every time you check the water level and adjust the Doumen, you have to walk on foot. Under the scorching sun, on the small road, there is nowhere to hide, there is nowhere to hide, the sun shines so hard that people can’t open their eyes.

Long-term, large-flow continuous water flow, the channel is prone to danger. On July 15, nearly 100 meters of corrugated pipes laid on the channel of the Quluying section of Nangan Yidou were damaged and the channel was blocked. The 1,300 mu of farmland downstream could not be diverted for irrigation. The village cadres and water users handed over the problem to the water pipe station. Li Hui, an employee of the Cuijiagou Management Station, hired an excavator and spent more than 5 hours repairing an open canal before solving the problem of water supply. So far, the rental fee of the excavator is 1,300 yuan, and he has not considered reimbursement.

There are always some admirable persistence. Li Hai, the head of the Fanzhai Management Station, organized the pumping station to pump water for several consecutive days. “The drought hasn’t eased yet, so my illness is nothing!” An hour later, Li Hai took the medicine and put on a straw hat, and returned to the water users.

As of August 18, Shimen Irrigation District had accumulated 111 days of water release from summer irrigation, and the canal head diverted 303 million cubic meters of water, 58 million cubic meters more than last year’s summer irrigation. The 324,000 mu of farmland in Shimen Irrigation Area should be fully irrigated. Not a single field failed to harvest due to lack of water and drought, and there was not a single fight caused by water competition, which fully demonstrated the role of key water conservancy projects in ensuring food security. A bumper crop of grain and oil.

Text/Photo by Hu Yi, correspondent of all-media reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry, Yu Dongping