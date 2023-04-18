In order to make the business environment more comfortable, how to overcome the “No. 1 Reform Project” in Zhejiang out of the comfort zone_Hangzhou Net

In order to make the business environment more comfortable, how does Zhejiang get out of the comfort zone “Reform Project No. 1”?

Chao News reported that Zhejiang, a top student in the business environment, stepped out of the comfort zone and explored the way forward in the deep water area.

On April 17, Zhejiang used a high-level conference to show the “hard move” to optimize and improve the business environment, and introduced a series of measures for the optimization and improvement of the five major environments of government affairs, rule of law, market, economic ecology, and humanities.

This meeting sent a signal of stabilizing expectations and boosting confidence. In the face of many uncertainties in the external environment, Zhejiang has used the certainty of a high-quality business environment to continue to provide sunshine and rain for the growth of enterprises of various ownerships and more than 9.5 million business entities in the province.

As the province’s “No. 1 reform project”, the optimization and improvement of Zhejiang’s business environment is not a simple improvement, but a “hard core” reform, which affects all-round changes in various fields.

Benchmarking the world‘s first-class and anchoring the best in the country

“Being the first-class in the world and anchoring the best in China“, Zhejiang has proposed the goal of optimizing and improving the business environment. In the domestic business environment evaluation rankings, Zhejiang often ranks among the best; it has also gained a good reputation among enterprises and the public. Why does Zhejiang still pay close attention to the business environment? Broaden your field of vision and zoom in on the pattern, and you will be able to see the gap.

During this period of time, some cadres in Zhejiang had an extra “reference book” on their desks – the World Bank’s business environment evaluation system. From the time it takes to start a business to the convenience of getting electricity and credit, everyone compared the dozens of “test points” listed in it one by one.

In terms of some indicators, Zhejiang is still far from the world-class business environment. The approval procedures for enterprise investment projects are more in Zhejiang than in Hong Kong; it takes more time to start a business in Zhejiang than in New Zealand; the bankruptcy of enterprises is not perfect compared with Finland… Domestically, some cities in the province are compared with Shanghai, Shenzhen, Suzhou and other places However, there are still some shortcomings and weaknesses in government services and foreign-related legal services. “The optimization and improvement of the business environment is far from the time to relax.” A cadre from the Hangzhou Municipal Development and Reform Commission said that these all-round comparisons have given everyone a clearer understanding.

The optimization and improvement of the business environment is also required by the current situation. At present, all regions are at a critical moment of fighting for the economy, and the majority of business entities are looking forward to a more high-quality and caring business environment. Affected by the uncertainties of the external environment, some companies have had problems with weak expectations and lack of confidence before, and there is a phenomenon of “not daring to invest, not daring to venture”.

“As an enterprise, you are not afraid of difficulties, but you will worry about the continuity of policies.” Jiang Mengyou, vice chairman of Wenzhou City Federation of Industry and Commerce, said. The continuous optimization and improvement of the business environment has given entrepreneurs a “peace of mind”.

Although there is still a gap between the world-class standards and domestic competition is becoming increasingly fierce, it should be noted that Zhejiang has the strength and confidence to achieve its goals. Over the years, Zhejiang has drawn a blueprint to the end, and has accumulated practical experience in a series of reforms such as “four lists and one network”, “at most once” reforms, government digital transformation, and digital reforms. Many reforms are at the forefront of the country .

Zhejiang seizes the opportunity of a new round of reforms and optimizes and improves the business environment, which is the competitiveness that wins the development initiative under the new situation.

Gnaw hard bones and enter the deep water area

The business environment is a reflection of the comprehensive strength of a place. The optimization and improvement of the business environment will affect reforms in various fields.

At present, the reform has entered the deep water area, and the reforms are all “hard bones” that are difficult to crack.

To further deepen the reform, the government needs to decentralize power and transfer profits. “Reducing the handling process and approval process, in the final analysis, reduces the power of the government and the interests of the department.” Fan Bainai, deputy dean of the Public Policy Research Institute of Zhejiang University, said that there will be pains or resistance to the reform, but when the city’s competitiveness increases, the reform will be more effective. The value is revealed.

For example, in the field of government services, Zhejiang will comprehensively upgrade from convenient services to value-added services. The so-called value-added services are not limited to fast speed, the government should also take the initiative to allow enterprises to enjoy the dividends of funds and policies to the maximum extent.

In this regard, Hangzhou is already exploring. 251 local enterprise-related matters have achieved “one-stop handling” with certificates, and some approval items have achieved “one-window handling”. The cumulative payment has reached 53 billion yuan.

In this round of reform, Zhejiang has also made multiple moves across the country, advancing into the deep water area.

For example, the data element is a frontier issue in serving the digital economy. Zhejiang is carrying out the first trial of the national data infrastructure system to fully stimulate the value of data elements, which has created opportunities for the vast number of data service organizations and business entities in Zhejiang to sail a new blue ocean.

Another example is that Zhejiang is exploring the reform of the provincial fair competition policy first. Previously, the country only carried out pilot projects to strengthen the implementation of fair competition policies in free trade pilot zones and free trade ports. This reform focuses on the establishment of systems and rules to “set up road signs” for fair competition among various entities, including digital economy platform companies.

The government is more effective for the market

Market is a high-frequency word in the “No. 1 Reform Project”. A good business environment can stimulate market vitality and enable enterprises and entrepreneurs to continue to start businesses and innovate.

Enterprises of various ownerships compete fairly and develop competitively, which is the source of market vitality. In Zhejiang, many visible barriers written on documents have been broken and links have been subtracted, but there are still some invisible barriers that need to be broken. For these invisible barriers, the province will organize special inspections.

In response to this problem, Quzhou implemented a negative list of market access and cleared a number of hidden barriers. The government took the lead in keeping promises and building a monitoring system for the performance of government contracts. Through this system, when the government interacts with business entities, any behaviors such as overdue debts and non-payment will be compulsorily disclosed.

In Wenling, the local government uses a combination of policies to serve enterprises, opening a new stage of “release water to raise fish”. By optimizing the stock space, freeing up scarce resource elements such as land, implementing the transfer model of land price control and competitive contribution, and serving enterprises with development potential, a group of “small fish” has been cultivated into a group of “big fish” locally, forming a chip Three major industrial parks of control system, intelligent manufacturing of pump industry, and electronic information.

In this reform, Zhejiang places special emphasis on providing gradient cultivation for small, medium and micro enterprises to help them grow into towering trees. There are nearly 3 million small, medium and micro enterprises in Zhejiang, which are the potential for high-quality development. For them, what they need most is financial and technological support at the juncture of R&D innovation and technological upgrading, so as to become a specialized, special-new, invisible champion, and single champion of manufacturing.

The vast number of Zhejiang businessmen are the precious wealth of Zhejiang. The excellent business environment in Zhejiang is that it can not only breed first-class enterprises and entrepreneurs, but also promote entrepreneurial spirit and drive more people.

Over the past period of time, some noises have worried private entrepreneurs. Optimizing the business environment also requires correct guidance, timely purification and reduction of these negative noises, and the creation of an atmosphere of respect for entrepreneurs and the market, so that the spirit of the “Four Thousands” of Zheshang merchants, who have been struggling and overcoming obstacles, can be revived again.