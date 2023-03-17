In the first eliminator match of Pakistan Super League 8, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United after a thrilling match. After the defeat, Islamabad United’s journey came to an end while Peshawar Zalmi will face Lahore Qalandars to reach the final. In the match played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Islamabad United won the toss and decided to field first. Peshawar Zalmi, batting first, scored 183 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Babar Azam played a brilliant leadership innings of 64 runs. Hamad Haris scored 34 runs and Saeem Ayub scored 23 runs. On behalf of Islamabad, Shadab Khan took 2 wickets while Faheem Ashraf, Fazal Haq Farooqui, Hasan Ali and Wasim Jr. took one wicket each. Sohaib Maqsood scored 60 runs and Alex Hales scored 57 runs. For Peshawar Zalmi, Aamir Jamal and Salman Irshad took 2 wickets each. Azmatullah Umarzai dismissed one player.