Home News In Pakistan Super League, first eliminator, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United
News

In Pakistan Super League, first eliminator, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United

by admin
In Pakistan Super League, first eliminator, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United

In the first eliminator match of Pakistan Super League 8, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United after a thrilling match. After the defeat, Islamabad United’s journey came to an end while Peshawar Zalmi will face Lahore Qalandars to reach the final. In the match played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Islamabad United won the toss and decided to field first. Peshawar Zalmi, batting first, scored 183 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Babar Azam played a brilliant leadership innings of 64 runs. Hamad Haris scored 34 runs and Saeem Ayub scored 23 runs. On behalf of Islamabad, Shadab Khan took 2 wickets while Faheem Ashraf, Fazal Haq Farooqui, Hasan Ali and Wasim Jr. took one wicket each. Sohaib Maqsood scored 60 runs and Alex Hales scored 57 runs. For Peshawar Zalmi, Aamir Jamal and Salman Irshad took 2 wickets each. Azmatullah Umarzai dismissed one player.

See also  AGC announces intentions to join peace negotiations

You may also like

UNA Medicine students carry out educational talks and...

15,000 Risaraldenses have not yet claimed their identity...

Wang Weizhong presided over the provincial government party...

Quantum security Industry 4.0, the first demonstration in...

Investigation against Abraaj chief Arif Naqvi for transferring...

In the operation authorities seized 8 kilos of...

CNCU, celebrated world consumer rights day with Urso...

Fiber optics from Claro arrived in Suesca, Cundinamarca

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Top 10 books on mental illness

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy