Two people were killed and five people were seriously injured in the exchange of fire between the parties over a land dispute in Parachinar Upper Karam area.

Web Desk: According to the details, 2 people were killed and five people were seriously injured in the exchange of fire between the residents of Luqmankhel and Khivas villages in the disputed area called Landiwan of Parachna Upper Karam area.

Later, the district administration and police with the help of tribal elders called for a ceasefire, after which Rescue 1122 personnel and local people shifted all the injured and dead people to the district headquarters hospital.

According to the sources, the seriously injured people were referred to Peshawar in critical condition as a result of the firing.

It should be remembered that dozens of people have been killed due to armed clashes and shootings between the tribes over the disputes of different inclusion areas in Karam district.