In Pedregales they need to be heard

Liliana Cardona Marín

From the old road to the Industrial Park, a community requests urgent attention to solve a problem that began as an aqueduct, mutated to a road and now borders on the structural aspects of the surrounding houses.

The background according to the neighbors

“It is a road that the company Serviciudad intervened to organize the aqueduct, these works were practically nil, very bad, they did not do their job well and as time has passed, there are subsidences in the road. In addition, it has caused various unevenness problems on the road, which have caused cracks and humidity in some of the houses in the neighborhood, they have also caused many accidents on the road, because we see two accidents practically every week,” explained Luisa Herrera, one of the community leaders.

This is a road used habitually by heavy traffic, according to the inhabitants almost 80% of the inhabitants of the Industrial Park move along this road and for this reason the residents of the sector have sent letters to the Pereira Mobility Institute asking them to help with the matter, because curiously Pedregales is embedded in a section of Dosquebradas that visually divides Pereira. Luisa continued her explanation like this: “A few years ago at the entrance to the neighborhood they put signs that vehicles of more than 10 tons could not pass, but obviously it is clear that they do.”

About two years ago one of those heavy vehicles ran over the platform and caused it to break apart. This is the reason why they were pushed to the task of closing the area surrounding the houses, but the installation of these obstacles or cones generates annoyance for drivers who take that road and that is how the community came to be alerted from the Directorate Operation of the Secretary of Government, so that they can be withdrawn and avoid a fine.

“They don’t even take the time to come and take a good look at what’s going on and that in reality people aren’t there with the intention of hurting people, or putting the cones just because, but because there really is a problem. , they only want to protect the road and the properties, that is our complaint. Last year, more or less, between November and December, we met with Serviciudad officials who took several petition rights and told us that they were going to fix the road, that it was their responsibility and that it would be done for more or less the second week of February, because we are already in April and they have not done it ”, concluded Herrera.

What the leader recounted was a verbal agreement, nothing was left in writing and that, according to them, was the inconvenience and that is why they do not know what to do, since the fear is that if these cones are removed, the heavy vehicles they will pass again

What was learned from the mayor’s office

It was learned that from Serviciudad they are carrying out a study on the Pedregales case and that the result of it will be known in 15 days. What is wanted with this is that the families that suffer the subsidences near their houses do not continue at risk, although they clarified that in that specific point Dosquebradas does not have public services. They clarified that the Pedregales aqueduct is provided by Aguas y Aguas, while Dosquebradas does provide the sewage system and the problem is going to be resolved because they must take care of a bad intervention by the past mayor’s office and provide a solution to the community as soon as possible.