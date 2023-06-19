In Pelaya they marched against the wave of kidnappings

Inhabitants of the municipality of Pelaya, Cesar, took to the streets to march against the kidnapping. They ask for respect for the freedom and lives of the people, in the face of the most recent kidnappings of the merchant Maira Beltrán Quintero, 43, and the rancher and farmer Jesús Quintero, better known as ‘Churo Ballena’.

Dressed in white and carrying balloons of the same color, a crowd toured the main streets of the municipality, culminating in the central square, where the mayor Alexis Quintero, leaders and unions addressed the town to unite with one voice and ask for the release of these two people, whose plagiarisms occurred in less than 24 hours.

The demonstrators also demanded the presence of the authorities to guarantee the security of the area, since fear and uncertainty keep the population overwhelmed.

The authorities offered a reward of up to $50 million pesos for information on the kidnapping of these citizens.

According to the authorities, there is a presence of dissidents from the Farc, the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AGC and ELN in the area.

Alexis Quintero, mayor of the municipality of Pelaya, stated that “until April public order was controlled in the municipality, but from May to date there have been five homicides and these two kidnappings, in addition to robberies and extortion of ranchers and merchants,” said the mayor.

Faced with this situation, security councils have been held and the national authorities have been asked to increase the foot of force. This situation is unfortunate, there is a lot of fear among the community and we must prevent the scourge of kidnapping from continuing to grow. “The call is to the departmental and national governments to manage their efforts to guarantee peace and tranquility to the population,” he said.

With the reduction in the hours for the operation of public establishments and the restriction on the male barbecue in some sectors of the municipality, the authorities began operations to counteract the string of kidnappings that have occurred in the municipality of Pelaya, Cesar, in less than 24 hours.

THEY TAKE ‘SHOCK’ MEASURES

On the other hand, the mayor announced a series of restrictive measures that have been applied in the municipality since the weekend to restore public order.

In this regard, he reported that the hours for commercial establishments were reduced and the areas with the restriction of male barbecues were increased, establishing a timetable to circulate until 7:00 at night, as part of some “shock” measures agreed with the force public.

He reiterated that so far, no group outside the law has claimed responsibility for the two kidnappings. Authorities reinforce security measures to achieve their location.

