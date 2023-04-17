In Pereira the ‘blue umbrella’ against child abuse was opened

For the third consecutive year, 23 organizations from 20 countries joined efforts and renewed wills to open the “Blue Umbrella”, a campaign, with which it makes visible that male children or from the identity where they are recognized, are also victims of sexual violence, abuse and exploitation, and for this reason it is necessary to show the problem in order to protect them.

The sexual abuse of male minors is a scourge present in Risaralda. According to preliminary data from the National Institute of Legal Medicine of the 78 alleged sexual crimes suffered by minors in the department, between January 1 and February 28 of this year, 13 were men.

In Colombia in the same period of this validity, 2,723 alleged sexual crimes against minors were registered, of which 351 were male.

Yesterday the Blue Umbrella was opened in the world to promote spaces for conversations and reflections that allow addressing, defining policies and strengthening prevention mechanisms against sexual violence.

From the Psychosocial Development and Consulting Center – Taller de Vida, an organization that watches over the rights of minors, the commitment to the fundamental protection of children to achieve their integral human development was reaffirmed during the aforementioned campaign. In this sense, as part of the Family For Every Child alliance, several activities were carried out to raise awareness about the risks of abuse and open blue umbrellas throughout the country in favor of children.