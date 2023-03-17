Home News In Pereira the ‘Day of the Francophonie’ is celebrated
In Pereira the ‘Day of the Francophonie’ is celebrated

During the month of March the French Alliance of Pereira has been celebrating the month of the Francophonie with cultural and multidisciplinary events. It is a month in which a tribute is paid to all the French-speaking countries that are present on the five continents. Yesterday, ‘El día de la Francophonie’ was celebrated as such, a date that around the world is March 20 every year.

In the company of students, teachers and guests, the participants in this activity, through a classroom experience built by the students and guided by the teachers, recreated through a performative exhibition and using the French language the cultural, historical and cuisine from countries such as Switzerland, Quebec, Belgium, Morocco, Madagascar and France.

Director of the French Alliance of Pereira, Gaël Duran
Director of the French Alliance of Pereira, Gaël Duran

Around the world to celebrate this date they schedule events such as literary meetings, concerts, art exhibitions, contests, conferences and film screenings throughout the month of March.

