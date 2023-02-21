Liliana Cardona Marín

The mess that the city has had in terms of education since the beginning of the school year, is not even painted for a García Márquez to count, how in a Macondian town there was money for future validity approved since December 15, but it is not known what It happened in that month, the teachers started on January 16 halfway. How the mayor Maya had the power to directly link the missing personnel that causes the academic abnormality, for being a certified municipality, said the provincial attorney, but it is a late solution.

Yesterday the Risaralda Educators Union (SER) called a press conference, alleging that this situation became chaotic, because it is no longer just the staff, because at the same time that this meeting was held, the parents and guardians of the students of the Remanso-Guayabal mega-school, the actual roads were seized and the transport passage was blocked at the point of the Danube.

Why do they deliver with shortages?

In an article in this same medium dated January 19, the issue of contracted enrollment was explained and the issue of the new school also entered due to the need to meet the demand for places that the Villasantana commune had, which was evident at the beginning of 2022 due to the settlement of entire families in that sector, which forced them to implement a way of working against the day at the Jaime Salazar Robledo school.

This new Remanso school would be enabled for 1,040 students. The article verbatim says: ‘This year there will be no educational crisis in Villasantana (…) so far 380 new students have registered, “The Coverage Directorate made the enrollment at the end of 2022, at this time already we have 780 students enrolled, which means that we already have the quota”, said Ancizar Ortiz, and another good news is that many students will no longer have to travel to Mundo Nuevo to study.’

But neither one nor the other. In light of all these setbacks, having made this enrollment without having the complete furniture, which is what the parents whose children lack, claim that the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th grades do not have started classes in 2023, it was another false start. “It’s not just the chairs, it’s the school transport, the accident card and even the PAE,” said the president of the Union Jorge Ariel Correa at the press conference.

Today at the Manos Unidas Educational Institution, El Remanso headquarters, there will be no class, says a sign attached to the entrance gate, since there will be a meeting with the community, which resulted from the sit-in yesterday and in the afternoon either, because the teachers will participate of the union day. “That for the good of the children, that we put our hands on our hearts, they tell us from the Secretariat, after the solution has always been in their hands and when it is too late”, commented the union leader.

The Secretary’s statement

Yesterday at 4:40 in the afternoon the bulletin and the audio were sent with the declaration of Ancizar Ortíz, director of Educational Coverage of the Municipality: “The solutions are already being worked on for IE El Remanso, first of all the contracting process for the chairs that are needed, for a second stage in terms of staffing. The first one was made in December. While this endowment arrives, we have a significant number of chairs that were loaned by another institution and will be transported between today and tomorrow”.

Regarding the other problem that the community refers to, related to teachers: “Human Talent informs us that the teachers that are needed have been arriving, today one arrived and tomorrow another transferred one arrives and those who are going to be appointed through the System Maestro will be hired with their entire selection process for March 1. These teachers arrive, because they are part of the bulk of the teaching staff that the Secretariat has, because this Institution is not committed to hiring the sector, the hiring must be validated and made viable by the Ministry of Education, ”explained Ortiz.

Cipher

There are 438 jobs for primary school in this school, 400 more chairs and tables are going to be purchased.

Given

The directives of the Union expressed that they will not allow this situation to be repeated in 2024, because it is not possible to normalize that a teacher enters to clean.