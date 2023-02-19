10
In Pereira they invented a passport to drink coffee – El Diario
In the Secretary of Economic Development of the Mayor’s Office, not only coffee is grown but also an excellent cup of the emblematic drink of Colombia is served
Oscar Osorio Ospina
The first thing that surprises those who visit the offices of the Secretariat of Economic Development and Competitiveness of Pereira, in addition to the tall stature of the holder of the position, is the presence of coffee plants that serve as ornamentation of the place, unlike the classic vases with flowers or one or another painting by a local artist.
At 193 centimeters tall, Mario León Ossa is literally the highest official in the local administration. In addition, he dispatches from the 21st floor of the Diario del Otún Urban Complex, undoubtedly the highest municipal public office located.
But going back to what concerns us, the first thing that the visitor finds in this office is the surprising green of a Castillo variety coffee plant, which León Ossa cultivates with special care. And very close to his desk, everything necessary to prepare a good cup, from a specialty coffee from a store in Pereira to a Chemex filter and transparent cups so that the quality of the drink and its characteristic brown color can be appreciated.
It must be clarified that the civil servant’s taste for good coffee is not a thing of yesterday. About four years ago he began to be interested in barista and together with a friend of his he took several courses on this fascinating subject. So it is obvious that whoever goes to his office for any errand is exposed to the risk, if that’s what it can be called, of being invited to taste a good Pereirano coffee.
Therefore, it is not surprising that in this office the project to implement the Coffee Passport was launched, which allows holders to taste an excellent cup of this emblematic drink in one of the associated stores, as well as other benefits, including access to special promotions.
“The Coffee Passport is a document similar to the passport issued by the Foreign Ministry, with which you can access the offer of 30 specialized stores, which allows the holder to tour all of them, purchase their products at a lower price. favorably and enjoy a wonderful experience”, says León Ossa.
The idea of the passport began to mature last year at the initiative of Sebastián Allan and Héctor Marín, who found a favorable response in the Ministry of Economic Development and Competitiveness. For this, a stage of exploration was carried out among the existing coffee shops, almost all of them ventures promoted by young entrepreneurs, who expressed their willingness to be part of this initiative.
At the end of 2022, the first passports of a total of 1,300 that are part of the first phase of the project began to be distributed, of which more than 600 are already in the hands of their happy owners.
And we say happy because in a region with a coffee tradition and roots like ours and which is immersed in the concert of the 51 municipalities of the Coffee Cultural Landscape, nothing better than having a document that serves as an access ticket to a universe of 30 specialty coffee shops that offer the best of the grain that is grown in the fields of Pereira.
It is estimated that in the fourteen municipalities of Risaralda there are 300 specialty coffee shops, of which 180 are located in Pereira and of these 30 accept the Coffee Passport as an identity seal for their preferential customers.
But this is not the only thing that the Secretariat for Economic Development and Competitiveness, headed by Mario León Ossa, has done in favor of coffee growing and coffee growers in Pereira. There have also been talks on topics such as: Women of coffee and Let’s talk about coffee in Canceles, activities such as Calle del Café at the Harvest Festivals have been carried out, which was a total success and Calle del Café in the center Ciudad Victoria commercial This year, when Pereira celebrates 160 years of life in August, the inhabitants of this land and visitors and tourists will be able to enjoy a new version of Calle del Café.
To this is added the accompaniment to coffee shops and businesses to participate in events such as Expocamello, Sabor a mí that was held at Expofuturo, Pereira is a Patch and in the activities of the Special Coffee and Health and Wellness clusters.
To strengthen the coffee sector academically, the Pereira Mayor’s Office has also promoted training in areas such as filtering and coffee cupping in official facilities, especially the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Development, CEDE, in the Kennedy sector, largely dedicated to this line of teaching.
And, incidentally, a strong promotion of tourism in coffee farms has been made through different scenarios, including the ANATO National Showcase, whose new version will take place next week in Bogotá.
The coffee in Risaralda
According to figures from the Departmental Committee of Coffee Growers, Risaralda coffee is grown in the 14 municipalities of the Department, which are home to more than 19,163 families, who grow 45,127 hectares of coffee, on 24,399 farms planted with Castillo, Colombia, Caturra, Típica, and Tabi varieties. , Cenicafé 1, among others, predominating varieties resistant to coffee rust in 85.7 %.
In Risaralda there are 91.5% of young technical coffee plantations, which represent productivity. Regarding the arithmetic averages, the age is 5.19 years, while the density is 5276 trees per hectare.
93% of the coffee growers in Risaralda are small producers, that is, with less than five hectares, generating about 40,000 direct jobs and around 10,380,000 wages each year.
This behavior is much more evident in the case of Pereira, which managed to have 18,000 coffee hectares and currently has a little less than 4,000. The phenomenon of the decline in the coffee area of Pereira is attributed to the urban expansion that the city has undergone, where new real estate projects are increasing every day and this makes the cost of land very high and makes it more attractive to leave the cultivation of coffee and sell the land.